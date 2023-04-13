The Dundee United ‘conveyor belt’ target as Jim Goodwin draws Ryan Gauld, Stuart Armstrong and Andy Robertson inspiration

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Jim Goodwin is determined to kick the Dundee United academy “conveyor belt” into gear after Kai Fotheringham penned a new two-year contract.

Fotheringham, 19, has made six senior appearances since returning from a successful loan spell at Stirling Albion, including a starting berth in United’s pivotal 2-1 victory against Hibernian on Sunday.

Fotheringham’s deal had been due to expire this summer.

Rory MacLeod, 17, has featured 10 times this terms, while the likes of Miller Thomson, Ross Graham, Lewis O’Donnell and Matthew Cudjoe — albeit the latter was an import from Ghana rather than a homegrown kid — have also been on the bench in recent weeks.

Sixteen academy graduates featured for the Terrors as they secured fourth place last term, although several of those were brief cameos.

When I was a player at St Mirren, it was a conveyor belt of talent coming through with Ryan Gauld, Stuart Armstrong, and John and Harry Souttar. Jim Goodwin

And Goodwin is keen to emphasise that United’s much-vaunted youth system IS still producing talent and, should he remain as Tannadice gaffer, giving them an opportunity will evidently be a priority.

Goodwin said: “I am regular dialogue with the CEO, Luigi (Capuano), and I think it is really important you tie up the good young prospects and don’t leave yourself in a difficult situation in the summer when someone can come along and take them on the cheap.

“There are a number of really good young players here.

“I know over the years that the academy has been an important part of the club and its make-up. When I was a player at St Mirren, it was a conveyor belt of talent coming through with Ryan Gauld, Stuart Armstrong, and John and Harry Souttar.

“They also helped Andy Robertson along with his development after he came in from Queen’s Park.

“We want to get back to that.

“Getting Kai on a new contract was an important bit of business from the club and a good bit of positive news for us to put out there; to show the fans we still have good players coming through.”

Consistent

Fotheringham contributed a combined 17 goals and assists for the League Two leaders Stirling Albion during the first half of the season and has been anything but overawed upon his return to the first-team set-up at Tannadice.

“It was a great choice from the club to bring him back,” continued Goodwin. “Kai has been so consistent in training and is a very good professional in terms of his work rate and everything else he gives.

“He has loads to do in terms of his overall development but it was a good reward for Kai and it shows we have high hopes from him. Hopefully, it can give him a bit of confidence.”

While Fotheringham’s future is assured, several senior stars such as Ryan Edwards, Liam Smith, Peter Pawlett and Ian Harkes are out of contract at the end of this season.

Goodwin added: “I am advising at the moment. My situation is similar to all these guys who are out of contract.

“We all just want to get the league over with before we decide on what the future holds, for myself personally and for those players. The lads are all very understanding of that.”