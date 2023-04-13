The Dundee United ‘conveyor belt’ target as Jim Goodwin draws Ryan Gauld, Stuart Armstrong and Andy Robertson inspiration

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
The Dundee United ‘conveyor belt’ target as Jim Goodwin draws Ryan Gauld, Stuart Armstrong and Andy Robertson inspiration

Kai Fotheringham, 19, has shone in recent weeks for Goodwin's United

By Alan Temple
(L to R) Armstrong, Gauld and Robertson in their United days. Image: SNS
(L to R) Armstrong, Gauld and Robertson in their United days. Image: SNS

Jim Goodwin is determined to kick the Dundee United academy “conveyor belt” into gear after Kai Fotheringham penned a new two-year contract.

Fotheringham, 19, has made six senior appearances since returning from a successful loan spell at Stirling Albion, including a starting berth in United’s pivotal 2-1 victory against Hibernian on Sunday.

Fotheringham’s deal had been due to expire this summer.

Rory MacLeod, 17, has featured 10 times this terms, while the likes of Miller Thomson, Ross Graham, Lewis O’Donnell and Matthew Cudjoe — albeit the latter was an import from Ghana rather than a homegrown kid — have also been on the bench in recent weeks.

Sixteen academy graduates featured for the Terrors as they secured fourth place last term, although several of those were brief cameos.

When I was a player at St Mirren, it was a conveyor belt of talent coming through with Ryan Gauld, Stuart Armstrong, and John and Harry Souttar.

Jim Goodwin

And Goodwin is keen to emphasise that United’s much-vaunted youth system IS still producing talent and, should he remain as Tannadice gaffer, giving them an opportunity will evidently be a priority.

Robertson joined United form Queen’s Park 10 years ago. Image: SNS

Goodwin said: “I am regular dialogue with the CEO, Luigi (Capuano), and I think it is really important you tie up the good young prospects and don’t leave yourself in a difficult situation in the summer when someone can come along and take them on the cheap.

“There are a number of really good young players here.

“I know over the years that the academy has been an important part of the club and its make-up. When I was a player at St Mirren, it was a conveyor belt of talent coming through with Ryan Gauld, Stuart Armstrong, and John and Harry Souttar.

“They also helped Andy Robertson along with his development after he came in from Queen’s Park.

“We want to get back to that.

Kai Fotheringham was a hit with Stirling. Image: SNS

Getting Kai on a new contract was an important bit of business from the club and a good bit of positive news for us to put out there; to show the fans we still have good players coming through.”

Consistent

Fotheringham contributed a combined 17 goals and assists for the League Two leaders Stirling Albion during the first half of the season and has been anything but overawed upon his return to the first-team set-up at Tannadice.

“It was a great choice from the club to bring him back,” continued Goodwin. “Kai has been so consistent in training and is a very good professional in terms of his work rate and everything else he gives.

“He has loads to do in terms of his overall development but it was a good reward for Kai and it shows we have high hopes from him. Hopefully, it can give him a bit of confidence.”

Club captain Ryan Edwards is among those out of contract. Image: SNS

While Fotheringham’s future is assured, several senior stars such as Ryan Edwards, Liam Smith, Peter Pawlett and Ian Harkes are out of contract at the end of this season.

Goodwin added: “I am advising at the moment. My situation is similar to all these guys who are out of contract.

“We all just want to get the league over with before we decide on what the future holds, for myself personally and for those players. The lads are all very understanding of that.”

