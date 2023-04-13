New site for Dundee Transport Museum set for approval despite objections

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
New site for Dundee Transport Museum set for approval despite objections

Contractors are looking for permission to adapt the former Maryfield Tram Depot into a new home for the museum.

By Sheanne Mulholland
The Maryfield Tram Depot which has been earmarked as the new home for Dundee Transport Museum.
Dundee Transport Museum plans to open a new site on the former Maryfield Tram Depot.

Planning permission for a new £4m transport museum is set to be approved despite eight objections from the public.

Plans for the new location for Dundee Transport Museum, on Forfar Road, have been submitted to Dundee City Council’s planning committee with recommendation for approval.

Contractors are looking for permission to adapt the former Maryfield Tram Depot into a new home for the museum, currently located in a rented building on Market Mews which is now too small for the museum’s collection.

The site on is a B-listed building and was put on the Buildings at Risk register in 2002, after sections of it were damaged by fire.

Adapted plans to revamp the site were re-submitted after major safety concerns were raised last year by Councillor Helen Wright around the risk of falling slates.

Remedial work has taken place to secure the building since.

Plans for the refurbishment include a new modern roof and steel structure inside the existing fire-damaged brickwork.

Plans of how the Dundee Transport museum could look.
Dundee Museum of Transport plans to move into Maryfield Tram Depot.

The open space to the north of the tram shed building, next to Stobsmuir Reservoir, would be used for external events and as a community space.

Eight objections from the public

Complaints from members of the public ranged from noise and an increase in parking to privacy and a potential drop in house price value.

One of the complaints was in relation to the environmental impact of the loss of six trees on the site – 10 compensatory new trees will be planted elsewhere on site.

And a museum exhibition space with displays, a café, which would also form a community hub, and the existing cobbled forecourt would be retained for external display.

The planning committee papers stated: “It is advised that any tree works should be undertaken outside the bird breeding season.

“A bat survey and habitat survey have both been undertaken, which recommend measures to preserve the biodiversity of the site.”

The papers concluded: “The application for the change of use and conversion of the former Maryfield Tram Depot into a transport museum is in full accordance with the Development Plan.

“There are no material considerations of sufficient weight that would justify refusal of planning permission.

“It is therefore recommended that planning permission be granted.”

The committee are expected to approve the plans submitted on behalf of the Dundee Transport Museum on Monday.

