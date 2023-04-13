New site for Dundee Transport Museum set for approval despite objections

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Planning permission for a new £4m transport museum is set to be approved despite eight objections from the public.

Plans for the new location for Dundee Transport Museum, on Forfar Road, have been submitted to Dundee City Council’s planning committee with recommendation for approval.

Contractors are looking for permission to adapt the former Maryfield Tram Depot into a new home for the museum, currently located in a rented building on Market Mews which is now too small for the museum’s collection.

The site on is a B-listed building and was put on the Buildings at Risk register in 2002, after sections of it were damaged by fire.

Adapted plans to revamp the site were re-submitted after major safety concerns were raised last year by Councillor Helen Wright around the risk of falling slates.

Remedial work has taken place to secure the building since.

Plans for the refurbishment include a new modern roof and steel structure inside the existing fire-damaged brickwork.

The open space to the north of the tram shed building, next to Stobsmuir Reservoir, would be used for external events and as a community space.

Eight objections from the public

Complaints from members of the public ranged from noise and an increase in parking to privacy and a potential drop in house price value.

One of the complaints was in relation to the environmental impact of the loss of six trees on the site – 10 compensatory new trees will be planted elsewhere on site.

And a museum exhibition space with displays, a café, which would also form a community hub, and the existing cobbled forecourt would be retained for external display.

The planning committee papers stated: “It is advised that any tree works should be undertaken outside the bird breeding season.

“A bat survey and habitat survey have both been undertaken, which recommend measures to preserve the biodiversity of the site.”

The papers concluded: “The application for the change of use and conversion of the former Maryfield Tram Depot into a transport museum is in full accordance with the Development Plan.

“There are no material considerations of sufficient weight that would justify refusal of planning permission.

“It is therefore recommended that planning permission be granted.”

The committee are expected to approve the plans submitted on behalf of the Dundee Transport Museum on Monday.