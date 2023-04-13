FAN VIEW: Raith Rovers report card including takeover talk and one-sided contracts

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football

FAN VIEW: Raith Rovers report card including takeover talk and one-sided contracts

Courier Sport gets the view from the terrace in a season that's thrown up many talking points at Stark's Park.

By Craig Cairns
Raith Rovers are facing a big summer. Image: SNS.
Raith Rovers are facing a big summer. Image: SNS.

A huge summer lies ahead for Raith Rovers.

Ian Murray’s side sit seventh in the Championship, with the promotion playoffs looking out of reach and safety all but secured.

But a number of issues – on and off the field – remained unresolved going into Wednesday night’s AGM, including the ownership of the Stark’s Park side.

Issues on and off the park are unresilved at Raith Rovers. Image: SNS.

We asked for the thoughts of Courier Sport fan view regular, A View From The Terrace panellist and Rovers supporter Shaughan McGuigan.

1. Takeover/new investment

Raith put out a call for new investment towards the end of last year and while there has been a false dawn or two, owner John Sim suggested recently the situation is moving in the right direction.

Shaughan said: “I suspect it will be a very good thing. The board has been a wee bit of a closed shop for a while now and needs fresh ideas and fresh faces.

“We don’t know for certain if there will be a takeover or investment or what it will involve, but if there are people who have been involved in the lower leagues before, it will probably be a good thing.

“John Sim very much leads everything and there are probably people on the board that agree with John Sim because it’s easier.

“There will be alternative opinions and voices.”

Raith Rovers owner John Sim. Image: SNS

2. One-sided contracts

Speaking on Raith TV this week, Sim revealed someone with “extensive experience” was helping the club on the recruitment and contracts front.

But he stopped short on naming them, adding: “We have been pandering to agents, we have been signing one sided contracts, we need to strengthen our area there.

“And we’ve got a guy who’s got extensive experience, well respected in Scottish football, who’s already involved on a day-to-day basis but having seen and tasted it we’re hoping he’s willing to commit to putting more in there.”

Shaughan said: “I’ve not heard of anyone or anything on board at the moment helping with signings, as Sim mentioned in his recent Raith TV interview.

“It’s difficult to discern what Sim meant by one-sided contracts – whether he meant the length of them or how well they were paid, I don’t know.

“The suggestion is the club were disadvantaged, but Murray’s predecessor John McGlynn was spending the budget he was given and it was a collective decision.

“We gave out a few multi-year contracts which are unusual at this level.”

3. On-field performance

A few weeks ago Rovers were in the SPFL Trust Trophy Final and in with a shout of a late run at the playoffs.

But a mid-table finish looks a certainty after three consecutive defeats.

Shaughan said: “It’s hugely disappointing given where we were after the Queen’s Park result.

 

“At 1-0 up against Hamilton last Tuesday, I thought: ‘We’re going to sneak it here, we’re going to get into the playoffs.’

“The season is petering out and it’s difficult if the players are mentally not as up for it as they were a few weeks ago – I can understand if they are.

“I wasn’t surprised that they lost at Inverness at the weekend and I wasn’t surprised that they lost at Dundee on Tuesday night.”

4. Injuries

Murray inherited a few long-term injuries and has since had too many other casualties to list here – though it is something the manager said he would look into.

Shaughan said: “It’s frustrating. Ian Murray said after the Dundee game that he is aware of what it could be and I was trying to work out what it is.

“I can only presume he’s thinking it’s the pitch, which I don’t think it is – Raith have historically had a really bad injury record that extends beyond when they had the pitch.

“It’s probably down to a number of things.

“We do seem to sign players who have a history of long-term injuries, due to being a smaller full-time club and that’s what the budget extends to.

“We also have a small squad, with some players having to play every minute, which also exacerbates the situation.”

5. The future

There has been much debate among the fans recently about where is Rovers’ rightful place in the Scottish leagues is, having not been a top-flight club since 1997.

Shaughan said: “If you go back to Grant Murray’s time, it felt like each season was transitional, but then the next season was exactly the same.

“I hope that this is Ian Murray’s transition season and that next season is incrementally better.

Ian Murray has had an endless injury list. Image: SNS.

“It is difficult though because next season would be more difficult with the likes of Dunfermline and maybe Falkirk and Dundee United coming into the Championship.

“But if it gets to two or three weeks towards the end of the season and we still have something to play for, and something exciting in the cups with a bit of luck.

“That’s about all we really ask for. Otherwise it can get pretty dull.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Football

James McPake said his defender is recovering well but will miss the remainder of the season. Images: Craig Brown.
James McPake reveals jealously towards his Dunfermline stars and gives positive update on Rhys…
Botti Biabi has entertained the Brechin City fans this year. Image: Darrell Benns / DCT Media.
Botti Biabi eyes up back-to-back silverware as Brechin City battle Buckie Thistle for Highland…
Dick Campbell celebrates Arbroath's title win in 2019. Image: Kim Cessford / DCT Media
Dick Campbell says Arbroath have used 4 Championship years to build a legacy but…
Scott McMann is appreciative of the Arabs' backing. Image: SNS
Scott McMann: 'Brilliant' Dundee United travelling support deserve more than one Premiership victory
Jordan McGhee goes off injured against Raith Rovers.
Dundee sweating over fitness of Jordan McGhee ahead of Morton game
Callum Davidson has plenty of attacking options but Chris Kane isn't one of them. Images: SNS.
Chris Kane likely to be out for the season but St Johnstone boss Callum…
James McPake and Craig Wighton are both 'delighted' to get the deal finalised. Images: Craig Brown.
James McPake says Dunfermline star Craig Wighton will get better and reveals how 'poster'…
Craig Wighton said signing the new deal was a no-brainer. Image: Craig Brown.
Craig Wighton 'delighted' to sign new two-year deal at Dunfermline
Arbroath players celebrate winning the 2019 title. Image: Kim Cessford / DCT Media
Arbroath celebrate 4 fantastic years in the Championship but will they make it to…
Kieran Inglis and Euan Spark greet Brechin City fans after their win over Fraserburgh. Image: Brechin City FC.
Andy Kirk hopes to keep building Brechin City fanbase by achieving Highland League success

Most Read

1
Kris Boyle in his shop, Dundee Sole.
LYNNE HOGGAN: Dundee’s ‘cool wee trainers shop’ is a Hilltown hidden gem
2
TikTok app logo on screen and a finger pointing at it.
TikTok trio put police in ‘considerable danger’ in high speed pursuit through Perthshire and…
3
Connor McInearney. Image: Facebook.
Dundee lout threatened to cut off schoolboy’s ears and sexually assaulted teen on bus…
4
Pittenweem Parish Church. Image: Neil Henderson/ DC Thomson
Council probe after worker accused of urinating in Fife graveyard
5
The vehicles were stolen from John Clark Motor Group in Dundee. Image: Google Maps.
Three Land Rovers worth over £140,000 stolen from Dundee shop
6
Linda Gowers leaves Dundee Sheriff Court after a previous hearing.
Death threat Kirrie mum who grabbed ‘drug dealer’ from street was ‘morally justified’ court…
7
The car on its roof. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Woman taken to hospital after car flips onto roof in Carnoustie
8
Humza Yousaf scratching his beard and looking pensive.
ANDREW LIDDLE: SNP spin machine has completely collapsed, leaving Humza Yousaf badly exposed
9
Wayne Ross. Image: Facebook.
Death threat after dog struggle on Kirkcaldy High Street
10
The triumphant Monifieth kids. Image: Monifieth Athletic / Luc Bollan
Son of Dundee United hero helps Angus kids to Netherlands trophy triumph — after…

More from The Courier

Brighton, England - April 05, 2007: Waltzer Cars on Ride at Fairground, The Waltzer ride was invented in Cheshire, England around 1920. ; Shutterstock ID 1194411889; purchase_order: ; job:
Last weekend of fun fair at Dundee Riverside
Manager Chris Nelson at the new Dundee Golf Centre at Ballumbie. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
First look at new high-tech Dundee golf range 17 months after Storm Arwen destruction
William Roxburgh, a former special constable, was fined at Dundee Sheriff Court. Image: DCT Media
Medal-winning ex-special constable from Fife fined for carelessly overtaking static police car
Kirkside Bar in St John's Place, Perth. Image: Kathryn Anderson.
Perth pub given permission to extend outdoor seating area
Post Thumbnail
No injuries after two police cars involved in A92 Fife crash
The coronation of King Charles III will take place on May 6. Image: Shutterstock Feed.
Perth and Kinross pubs to stay open until 1am for the King's coronation
The stolen mobile home. Image: Police Scotland
Mobile home stolen from outside Perthshire house
Post Thumbnail
Comfort Food Friday: Make this ham and cauliflower cheese for an eye-catching and tasty…
Perthshire farmer sandy Stirrat has died.
Sandy Stirrat: Perthshire sheep farmer dies aged 90
Kirkcaldy Links Market 2023 opens on Wednesday
Excitement builds as Kirkcaldy Links Market rolls into town

Editor's Picks

Most Commented

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]