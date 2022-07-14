Dundee Museum of Transport: Repairs underway at potential new site after concerns raised

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Dundee Museum of Transport: Repairs underway at potential new site after concerns raised

By David Nicoll
July 14 2022, 7.40pm Updated: July 14 2022, 7.43pm
There are fears the former tram depot is becoming a dangerous eyesore.
Essential repairs are underway at a site earmarked for a new transport museum in Dundee after safety concerns were raised.

The former tram depot in Maryfield could be the new home of a £4m Dundee Museum of Transport if enough cash can be sourced.

Peter Webber, chairman of the museum’s trustees, says new slightly revised plans submitted to Dundee City Council make clear the repairs will take place before the revamp would begin.

But he stressed the plans are “basically the same” as previously offered with no major design differences.

Dundee Museum of Transport plans to move into Maryfield Tram Depot.

The museum is currently located in a rented building on Market Mews and is rated as one of Dundee’s top attractions.

The site on Forfar Road is a B-listed building and put on the Buildings at Risk register in 2002, after sections of it were damaged by fire.

The charity hopes to build on its success by opening an even bigger modern building to permantley house its collection of previously popular vehicles.

The move would see a new modern roof installed while a steel structure would be built inside the existing fire-damaged brickwork.

Transport museum repair assurances

Local Labour councillors have been raising concerns about the building’s structural integrity.

Councillor Helen Wright previously said there was concern that this may be a “risk to public safety” because of the potential for it to collapse or for slates to fall.

The potential new Dundee Museum of Transport.

Mr Webber has sought to reassure locals about the building’s long-term durability by highlighting the current work in progress.

He said: “There is remedial work underway, with additional structural scaffolding now inside.

“Financial quotes are being sought by local companies to carry out further remedial work that water ingress has caused.”

Funding effort

Mr Webber also said there may be more news soon on additional funding for the ambitious project.

The project was given a £20,000 boost from Dundee City Council in September last year.

It has also secured funding of just under £475,000 from the National Lottery pending a funding plan being approved.

