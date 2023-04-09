Jim Goodwin hails Dundee United ace with ‘ice in his veins’ but insists ‘we’re not having a party’

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin is adamant he KNEW Jamie McGrath would convert his gilt-edged penalty against Hibs, declaring: “He has ice in his veins”.

The Republic of Ireland international stepped up in the 91st minute against the capital club after Steven Fletcher had been felled by Will Fish.

With United five points adrift at the foot of the Premiership prior to kick-off in Tayside — and without a victory in the league since January 2 — it is no exaggeration to suggest it was one of the most consequential moments of the Terrors’ season to date.

Yet McGrath was the coolest man in Tannadice as he sent David Marshall sprawling the wrong way.

“I am always very calm when Jamie is in those situations,” smiled the United gaffer. “I have watched him doing it for years when I had him at St Mirren.

“There is nobody better to have as a manager in that situation than Jamie.

“He has a very cool head and ice in his veins.”

Bottle

United claimed the lead in the first half through Steven Fletcher, who gave Fish and CJ Egan-Riley a torrid time throughout, before Mykola Kuharevich restored parity.

The Ukrainian’s leveller came after Fletcher and Immi Niskanen missed golden opportunities to double the Tangerines’ lead.

And Goodwin reckons United’s response is a firm riposte to anyone questioning their stomach for a relegation dogfight.

“After the results on Saturday it was all about the result today for us,” continued Goodwin. “We had to win because the gap was getting too big.

“We have got it back to two points AND it will show the teams above us that this group of players are not done yet. There is still a lot of fight left in them and a lot of football to be played.

“We have shown we will be up for the battle.”

Goodwin added: “We could have been two or three up at that point (of Hibs’ equaliser) and a lot more comfortable.

“But it shows the character in the group — it would have been very easy to feel sorry for ourselves at that moment. But we wanted the winner.”

No “party”

The much-needed triumph sees United move to within two points of County and three behind Kilmarnock, with a superior goal difference to the Ayrshire outfit.

The Terrors face Motherwell away then host out-of-form Livingston prior to the split.

“There was real togetherness but we are not getting carried away,” continued Goodwin.

“We are not in there with music blaring, having a party.

“We are still bottom of the table with a hell of a lot of work to do. But a result like this can galvanise the group and give them confidence.”