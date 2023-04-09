Jim Goodwin hails Dundee United ace with ‘ice in his veins’ but insists ‘we’re not having a party’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Jim Goodwin hails Dundee United ace with ‘ice in his veins’ but insists ‘we’re not having a party’

Jamie McGrath slotted home an injury time penalty kick to down Hibs at Tannadice

By Alan Temple
McGrath roars as fellow scorer Fletcher looks on. Image: SNS
McGrath roars as fellow scorer Fletcher looks on. Image: SNS

Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin is adamant he KNEW Jamie McGrath would convert his gilt-edged penalty against Hibs, declaring: “He has ice in his veins”.

The Republic of Ireland international stepped up in the 91st minute against the capital club after Steven Fletcher had been felled by Will Fish.

With United five points adrift at the foot of the Premiership prior to kick-off in Tayside — and without a victory in the league since January 2 — it is no exaggeration to suggest it was one of the most consequential moments of the Terrors’ season to date.

Yet McGrath was the coolest man in Tannadice as he sent David Marshall sprawling the wrong way.

What it means to United, as Immi Niskanen (left) roars following the McGrath (foreground) penalty. Image: SNS

“I am always very calm when Jamie is in those situations,” smiled the United gaffer. “I have watched him doing it for years when I had him at St Mirren.

“There is nobody better to have as a manager in that situation than Jamie.

“He has a very cool head and ice in his veins.”

Bottle

United claimed the lead in the first half through Steven Fletcher, who gave Fish and CJ Egan-Riley a torrid time throughout, before Mykola Kuharevich restored parity.

The Ukrainian’s leveller came after Fletcher and Immi Niskanen missed golden opportunities to double the Tangerines’ lead.

And Goodwin reckons United’s response is a firm riposte to anyone questioning their stomach for a relegation dogfight.

Goodwin celebrates a vital win. Image: SNS

“After the results on Saturday it was all about the result today for us,” continued Goodwin. “We had to win because the gap was getting too big.

“We have got it back to two points AND it will show the teams above us that this group of players are not done yet. There is still a lot of fight left in them and a lot of football to be played.

“We have shown we will be up for the battle.”

Goodwin added: “We could have been two or three up at that point (of Hibs’ equaliser) and a lot more comfortable.

“But it shows the character in the group — it would have been very easy to feel sorry for ourselves at that moment. But we wanted the winner.”

No “party”

The much-needed triumph sees United move to within two points of County and three behind Kilmarnock, with a superior goal difference to the Ayrshire outfit.

The Terrors face Motherwell away then host out-of-form Livingston prior to the split.

“There was real togetherness but we are not getting carried away,” continued Goodwin.

“We are not in there with music blaring, having a party.

“We are still bottom of the table with a hell of a lot of work to do. But a result like this can galvanise the group and give them confidence.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Dundee United

Jamie McGrath wheels away. Image: SNS
Dundee United v Hibs verdict: Key moments, player ratings and star man as dramatic…
Loick Ayina looks ahead to Sunday's visit of Hibernian. Image: SNS
Loick Ayina reveals Dundee United father figure as Tannadice loan star embraces learning curve
Jim Goodwin has laid down the gauntlet to his Dundee United stars. Image: SNS
Jim Goodwin sets ambitious target for number of wins as Dundee United boss delivers…
Tony Watt applauds Dundee United fans. Image: SNS
Tony Watt claims he wasn't wanted at Dundee United as St Mirren loan star…
Goodwin does not have his problems to seek. Image: SNS
Dundee United defender's season could be OVER as Jim Goodwin delivers Dylan Levitt, Peter…
(L to R) Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin, Dundee boss Gary Bowyer and Arbroath manager Dick Campbell. Images: SNS
JIM SPENCE: Easter weekend brings hope of resurrection for Dundee United, Dundee and Arbroath…
Lyall Cameron has helped put Dundee in pole position. Image: SNS.
PODCAST: Arbroath away is Dundee's biggest challenge left - win that and they could…
Easton addresses the Montserrat squad. Image: Souleyman Garcia / MFA
EXCLUSIVE: Former Dundee United ace Craig Easton opens up on shock international adventure in…
'The Major' Rolland, then and now. Image: SNS / DUSF.
Dundee United legend Andy Rolland becomes honorary supporters' foundation member as 'The Major' hails…
Gauld is swiftly becoming a talisman in Vancouver. Image: Shutterstock
Ryan Gauld hints at Canada allegiance switch as former Dundee United favourite cites David…

Most Read

1
To go with story by Matteo Bell. Police are investigating a suspicious death on South Methven Street Picture shows; Police on South Methven Street. Perth, Perth and Kinross. Stuart Cowper Date; 09/04/2023
Two men, 17 and 18, arrested in connection with Perth death
2
Scotch Whisky Investments (SWI) has purchased more than seven hectares of land in Glenrothes. Image: Supplied.
New whisky distillery toasts 7.7 hectare Fife land deal
3
To go with story by Marc Deanie. Reece Rodger: Partner of missing Fife dad reveals fresh details about ?soulmate? and Perthshire camping trip Picture shows; Missing Fife dad Reece Rodger and partner Paula Airzee. N/A. Supplied by Paula Airzee Date; Unknown
Reece Rodger: Partner of missing Fife dad reveals fresh details about ‘soulmate’ and Perthshire…
4
Linlathen Store was closed for several hours. Image: Supplied
Shopkeeper taken to hospital after alleged stabbing during attempted robbery at Dundee newsagent
5
Dundee chef and Great British Menu 2023 Champion of Champions Adam Handling.
Adam Handling Q&A: Dundee chef on winning Great British Menu and future plans
6
Breadalbane Academy
School league tables 2023: Here’s how Fife and Tayside secondary schools rank
4
7
John Milne and Nancy Cargill were invited back to their childhood home by Kayleigh Ross and Liam Smith and their children Ava, 5, and one-year-old Macy. Image: Paul Reid
Siblings return to Arbroath childhood home of 75 years ago to see late father’s…
8
Dundee manager Gary Bowyer at Gayfield. Image: SNS.
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer hails 3,000-strong away support after Arbroath draw and promises ‘exciting…
3
9
Drink-driver Maureen Okolo.
Drink-drive social worker was SIX times limit in Fife with empty wine bottles in…
10
The Venny, The Jumps by Mary Redmond. Image: Paul Reid.
Hospitalfield and DCA slam ‘false and harmful’ claims by Glasgow artist as copyright row…

More from The Courier

Goats in coats was a sell-out success at Lunan Bay Farm. Image: Paul Reid
IN PICTURES: Kidding around for Easter with Lunan Bay Farm goats in coats
The thief inside the Istanbulie on Union Street. Image:James Simpson/DC Thomson
'Scumbag' raider steals cash and charity box from Dundee takeaway during break-in
Scottish Deer Centre are hosting an Easter Grotto. Picture shows; Reuben Downton, 1. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DCThomson
Best pictures from Fife's Scottish Deer Centre's choc-filled Easter fun
Fairmuir Street, Dundee. Image: Google Maps
Police launch appeal after bicycle-riding thief ransacked Dundee business
Lewis McCann scored one and assisted another. Image: SNS.
Lewis McCann reveals he was 'annoyed' with his effort that drew Dunfermline level with…
It was another grim afternoon for St Johnstone. Images: SNS.
ERIC NICOLSON: Why Callum Davidson needs to change his St Johnstone system - and…
Luke McCowan of Dundee takes on Steven Hetherington of Arbroath. Image: David Young/Shutterstock.
4 Dundee talking points from noisy Arbroath draw that sent Dark Blues top of…
Like the youth of today, Rab also watches TV with subtitles. For different reasons though.
RAB MCNEIL: I'm on the subtitles, with the kids
Members honoured as Longforgan opens centenary bowling season
Police 'seize luxury campervan from Fife home of Nicola Sturgeon's mother-in-law'

Editor's Picks

Most Commented