Kinross-shire favourite Corach Rambler wins the Grand National

Kinross-shire horse Corach Rambler has won the Grand National.

The nine-year-old gelding, based in Milnathort, was the victor of Saturday’s 5.15pm race at Aintree ridden by 30-year-old jockey Derek Fox.

He is trained by Lucinda Russell, who previously won the Grand National, one of the most prestigious races in horse racing, in 2017 with Fox and horse One for Arthur.

Corach Rambler, who won twice at Cheltenham, is owned by a seven-strong syndicate, two of whom are from Perth and Kinross.

He went into Saturday’s race as one of the favourites at 8/1, alongside last year’s winner Noble Yeats, and stormed ahead near the end to take victory.

One of the syndicate-seven Gary Scott said: “This is just another dream, when does it all stop.

“From Cheltenham to here, every night I’ve had this dream going through my head before I fall asleep. and it’s just worked out perfectly.

“I don’t know what to say. it’s a dream come true. Absolutely amazing.”

The group have found themselves dining at horse racing’s top table, all for the modest price of £3,000 each.

Lucinda says she has already organised the celebration party back home.

She said: “This is just very special. When he jumped the last I knew he was going to win.

“This is such an advert for syndicate ownership. Seven of them they pay £300 a month to keep the horse.

“It’s just fantastic. It’s fairy-tale stuff.

“We are a small team; it’s like a family. A lot of people do little things to support this horse and it’s all down to them.

“I’ve just organised the party back home. I guess we’ll still be driving up the M6 in the campervan but we’re still going to be happy.”

Similar to 2017, jockey Fox recovered from injury just in time to take the ride.

Speaking after his win he said: “He’s just a phenomenal horse, been so lucky for me.

Corach Rambler wins the 2023 Randox Grand National! 🏆 The favourite made it look easy in the end!

“I can’t believe it to be honest.

“He normally gets held up a wee bit but today he just jumped out and travelled everywhere so I just let him bowl away, he’s electric to jump. He’s the cleverest horse, he’s so intelligent.”

The other horse from Courier Country that ran was 10-year-old Hill Sixteen, owned by Dundee United Director Jimmy Fyffe.

This was the first time Fyffe has had a horse race in the Grand National.

The 80/1 outsider was ridden by jockey Ryan Mania but sadly fell at the first hurdle and later died after the race had finished.

The Tangerines played away to Motherwell at the same time with Fyffe admitting he would watch the match on his phone.

The race got off to a late start after animal rights protestors managed to get onto the course.

At least two managed to glue themselves to the fences

The race was delayed by 15 minutes.

A total of 23people have been arrested with a further three before the race on suspicion of conspiracy to cause a public nuisance.