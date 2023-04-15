Kinross-shire favourite Corach Rambler wins the Grand National

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Kinross-shire favourite Corach Rambler wins the Grand National

The horse stunned crowds to a win at the Grand National in Aintree on Saturday evening.

By Emma Duncan
Jockey Derek Fox and trainer Lucinda Russell after winning the Grand National at Aintree. Image: David Davies/PA Wire.
Jockey Derek Fox and trainer Lucinda Russell after winning the Grand National at Aintree. Image: David Davies/PA Wire.

Kinross-shire horse Corach Rambler has won the Grand National.

The nine-year-old gelding, based in Milnathort, was the victor of Saturday’s 5.15pm race at Aintree ridden by 30-year-old jockey Derek Fox.

He is trained by Lucinda Russell, who previously won the Grand National, one of the most prestigious races in horse racing, in 2017 with Fox and horse One for Arthur.

Corach Rambler, who won twice at Cheltenham, is owned by a seven-strong syndicate, two of whom are from Perth and Kinross.

He went into Saturday’s race as one of the favourites at 8/1, alongside last year’s winner Noble Yeats, and stormed ahead near the end to take victory.

Winning co-owners of Corach Rambler Cameron Sword, Thomas Kendall, Keith Garwood and Gary Scott celebrate after winning the Randox Grand National. Image: Nigel French/PA Wire.

One of the syndicate-seven Gary Scott said: “This is just another dream, when does it all stop.

“From Cheltenham to here, every night I’ve had this dream going through my head before I fall asleep. and it’s just worked out perfectly.

“I don’t know what to say. it’s a dream come true. Absolutely amazing.”

Corach Rambler and jockey Derek Fox on their way to victory. Image: David Davies/PA Wire.

The group have found themselves dining at horse racing’s top table, all for the modest price of £3,000 each.

Lucinda says she has already organised the celebration party back home.

She said: “This is just very special. When he jumped the last I knew he was going to win.

“This is such an advert for syndicate ownership. Seven of them they pay £300 a month to keep the horse.

Lucinda and jockey Fox celebrate their second Grand National win. Image: Peter Byrne/PA Wire.

“It’s just fantastic. It’s fairy-tale stuff.

“We are a small team; it’s like a family. A lot of people do little things to support this horse and it’s all down to them.

“I’ve just organised the party back home. I guess we’ll still be driving up the M6 in the campervan but we’re still going to be happy.”

Derek Fox lifts the trophy following his win at the Grand National. Image: Mike Egerton/PA Wire.

Similar to 2017, jockey Fox recovered from injury just in time to take the ride.

Speaking after his win he said: “He’s just a phenomenal horse, been so lucky for me.

“I can’t believe it to be honest.

“He normally gets held up a wee bit but today he just jumped out and travelled everywhere so I just let him bowl away, he’s electric to jump. He’s the cleverest horse, he’s so intelligent.”

Cooling the horse down after the race. Image: Paul Greenwood/Shutterstock.

The other horse from Courier Country that ran was 10-year-old Hill Sixteen, owned by Dundee United Director Jimmy Fyffe.

This was the first time Fyffe has had a horse race in the Grand National.

The 80/1 outsider was ridden by jockey Ryan Mania but sadly fell at the first hurdle and later died after the race had finished.

The Tangerines played away to Motherwell at the same time with Fyffe admitting he would watch the match on his phone.

Storming their way to victory. Image: Mike Egerton/PA Wire.

The race got off to a late start after animal rights protestors managed to get onto the course.

At least two managed to glue themselves to the fences

The race was delayed by 15 minutes.

A total of 23people have been arrested with a further three before the race on suspicion of conspiracy to cause a public nuisance.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Perth & Kinross

Length delays have been reported on the A9 near Perth due to roadworks north of Inveralmond. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Drivers' misery as they face hour-long delays from A9 roadworks
Adam Alexander (left) was killed and had his body hidden by Thomas Pryde (right).
Adam Alexander: 5 key questions on trucker killed and buried in shallow grave in…
Laura Moyes appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.
Drunken Perth pub boss caught driving home while more than five times limit
Paul Russell has volunteered for the Tayside mountain rescue service for 15 years.
Meet the Dundee pub landlord who helps rescue people from Tayside's hills
Red Cross volunteer Richard Stibbles from Perth will join royalty at King Charles III's Coronation. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Perth volunteer who returned to frontline after nearly dying from Covid gets King's Coronation…
The food proved stellar at Manzil Restaurant in Perth. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DCThomson
Restaurant review: The Manzil in Perth is a destination for every occasion
Kinross residents protesting at Miller Homes' proposal for 160 homes close to Davies Park.
Kinross residents eye new facilities as victory in battle to save park moves closer
Kirkside Bar in St John's Place, Perth. Image: Kathryn Anderson.
Perth pub given permission to extend outdoor seating area
The coronation of King Charles III will take place on May 6. Image: Shutterstock Feed.
Perth and Kinross pubs to stay open until 1am for the King's coronation
The stolen mobile home. Image: Police Scotland
Mobile home stolen from outside Perthshire house

Most Read

1
The man was found on the B961 between Monikie and Newbigging.
Man found seriously injured after coming off bike in Angus
2
The scene of the viral video at Ancrum Court. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
Dundee multi goes viral after rap video starring local teens and two dogs
5
3
The Co-op in Kirriemuir.
Police seal off Co-op store in Kirriemuir after break-in
4
Police at the flats on Cross Street, Dysart. Image: Neil Henderson/DC Thomson
Police smash through door of flat in Dysart ‘raid’
5
Paul Russell has volunteered for the Tayside mountain rescue service for 15 years.
Meet the Dundee pub landlord who helps rescue people from Tayside’s hills
6
Angus Robertson leaflet
Angus Robertson accused of ‘misleading’ voters over election leaflet claims
7
King Street, Dundee.
Cyclist injured after collision with car in busy Dundee street
8
Neil Doncaster said the play-offs are 'always something to look forward to'.
SPFL confirms times, dates and 10 live TV games for upcoming promotion and relegation…
9
This impressive house in Keltybridge is on sale for £700k. Image: Maloco
Stunning £700k three-storey luxury architect designed home in Fife village has electric lift inside
10
Starks Park.
Raith regime change imminent as outgoing Kelty trio set for major roles in Rovers…

More from The Courier

Kane Ritchie-Hosler enjoys a rendition of his song from the Pars fans. Image: SNS.
Kane Ritchie-Hosler accuses Dunfermline boss of deliberately making him do solo lap of honour
The popular Niskanen is hailed by teammates. Image: SNS
4 Dundee United talking points: Pure catharsis for 'a legend of a man' after…
From left: Dunfermline's Sam Fisher; James McPake; Craig Wighton and Nikolay Todorov; and Matty Todd. Images: Craig Brown.
Champions: 6 matches that won Dunfermline the League One title
Some of the Dundee-based Police Scotland Youth Volunteers. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
'Dundee youths get a bad name - but police volunteers show our future is…
Harry Racionzer is, 91, is 'cycling' the length of the country for charity. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Forfar pensioner, 91, attempts Lands End 'cycle' despite hospital stay
CoelBrew general manager Shona Gillespie. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
Fife firm's plan to become world's largest gluten-free brewery
Eastern Residences in Broughty Ferry. Image: DC Thomson
Water pouring into luxury Broughty Ferry flats just 6 years after owners moved in
Derek Rutherford.
Fife construction boss in court for 'holding up mobile phone' while passing road accident
Undated Handout Photo of sweet rice doughnuts recipe from Rice Table by Su Scott (Quadrille, £27). See PA Feature FOOD Recipe Doughnuts. Picture credit should read: PA Photo/Toby Scott. WARNING: This picture must only be used to accompany PA Feature FOOD Recipe Doughnuts.
Sweet treats: These crowd-pleasing sweet rice doughnuts will curb your sugar cravings
Dick Campbell was happy with his sdie's draw at Raith Rovers. Image: SNS
Dick Campbell hopes Arbroath can reach dry land of Championship safety after wet weekend…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]