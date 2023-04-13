Meet the Corach Rambler syndicate living Grand National dream as Lucinda Russell-trained horse carries favourite tag to Aintree

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Meet the Corach Rambler syndicate living Grand National dream as Lucinda Russell-trained horse carries favourite tag to Aintree

For the cost of just £3,000, the co-owners of two-time Cheltenham winner Corach Rambler are part of a one in a million horse-racing story.

By Eric Nicolson
Four of the Corach Rambler owners - left to right, Cameron Sword, Thomas Kendall, Keith Garwood and Gary Scott.
In the age of the fly-on-the-wall binge-worthy documentary, Netflix and the rest of them have missed a trick to make a good Grand National one.

‘The Ramblers’ would have been quite the life-affirming story.

Six diverse characters who have found themselves dining at horse racing’s top table, all for the modest price of £3,000.

There’s the Scot living in Australia, looking to keep a connection with his homeland.

The 21-year-old student.

The Perthshire via south London widower finding himself a new purpose.

The accountant affectionately described as ‘quite wacky’ in the media information pen pics.

And the two others – as well as the breeder, who retained his share – who have been horse co-owners before so have a true appreciation of the stunning good fortune that has come their way.

Becoming part of a syndicate isn’t supposed to have this sort of plotline – not when the horse is a six-year-old with a price ticket of £17,000 and running costs that are far from eye-watering.

Safe to say, none of the owners looking their suits out for the big trip to Aintree on Saturday expected Corach Rambler to win twice at Cheltenham, to accumulate the thick end of £200,000 in prize money already and be in with a realistic chance of joining the racing immortals and picking up another half-a-million pounds.

Entering into the world of Kinross-shire’s renowned training partnership of Lucinda Russell and Peter Scudamore comes with the promise of intrigue, excellence and in-the-paddock pzazz.

But even a Grand National-winning stable closing in on a Scottish record for the season wouldn’t dare exaggerate the chances of reaching this sort of exalted status for an extraordinarily modest outlay.

As one of the syndicate seven, Gary Scott, put it: “I can remember thinking ‘it would be nice to go down to Newcastle or Hexham and have a bit of lunch and a fun day out’.

“We’re definitely having fun days out, that’s for sure, but they’re on a level we could never have imagined.

“The great thing is we all get on really well. Nobody thinks they’re above anybody else.

“We all just love racing and know how lucky we are to find ourselves in this situation.

“It’s funny, after a race we’ll all have a chat and say ‘I think he should go here next, or I think he should go there’.

“Then Lucinda will tell us where he’s actually going and it’ll be a case of ‘yeah, that’s what we were thinking all along’!

“We know that she’s the boss and, really, we know next to nothing.”

None are in this for money or even the reflected glory.

Dream-fulfilling camaraderie was the primary joint aspiration.

“My life was at a bit of a low ebb,” said Keith Garwood, who has lived in Comrie since 2014.

“My wife, Sue, died in late 2020. I just felt it was time to get out again and start meeting people and go racing.

“I got in touch with Lucinda at the start of the following year and we went through various options. Completely randomly, I chose Corach Rambler.

“I was thinking I’d be going to Hexham and Kelso, not Cheltenham and Aintree.

“The Ramblers have been like another family for me since then.

“It’s a great bunch, with such a different mix. We’ve got a 21-year-old student among us. He brings the average age of the syndicate down a bit!

“At Cheltenham we were in the parade ring with our arms around each other, watching the race (their second Ultima Handicap Chase triumph) on the big screen. It was such a special moment.

The owners celebrate after Corach Rambler won the Ultima Handicap Chase. Image: PA.

“We’ve already said that when the time comes that Corach retires, we’ll stick together and get another horse to continue the adventure.

“I’ve already invested in a younger horse in the yard who is just starting his career.

“With Lucinda and Peter we get the personal attention that you just wouldn’t get elsewhere.

“You’re made to feel a part of it. The yard is such a happy place to come to.”

Peering through a Carlisle fence

The up-close and personal experience with Corach Rambler and the elite team around him had to be put on hold after the syndicate came together, though.

In the early months it was a case of peering from a (social) distance.

“During Covid, obviously we couldn’t actually get into a racecourse,” said Keith.

Keith Garwood, co-owner of Corach Rambler. Image: PA.

“I can remember watching a race at Carlisle through a chain link fence at the edge of the course.

“Musselburgh was the same.

“We didn’t actually get into a racecourse during his novice hurdling year.

“He won a couple of races in the autumn of 2021 and Lucinda told us we were going for the Ultimate at the Cheltenham Festival. I was like ‘is that same Cheltenham Festival we watch on the TV every year?’

“The whole thing has snow-balled into such an unbelievable journey in what feels like a short space of time.

“We weren’t even thinking about the Grand National until earlier this year.

“None of us could have dreamt we’d be going to Aintree, let alone as the favourite for the race.

“We can genuinely say we’re living the dream.”

Nerves and high hopes

That Corach Rambler is a National newbie isn’t an extra obstacle to success. The exact opposite, in fact. First-time winners are the rule rather than the exception these days.

“There will be a big slice of nervousness,” said Gary

“These fences are no way near as severe as they once were but it’s always in the back of your mind that he hasn’t jumped there.

“He’s a great horse and will have a great jockey (Derek Fox).

“Lucinda thinks she’ll know within the first three or four fences whether he’s taking to them.

“He likes to come through the field.

“We say it before every race – the most important thing is he and Derek get round without any injury.

“He’s going with a favourite’s chance and if he gets round he’ll be near the front.”

