Kirriemuir teens followed by man ‘carrying knife’

A group of teenagers in Kirriemuir were followed by an older man who may have been carrying a knife, police say.

The man reportedly followed the youths through the Kinnordy Road and Lord Lyell Drive areas of the Angus town.

The man is described as being slight build, aged in his 50s or 60s and wearing a black hooded jacket, black jeans and brown boots.

The incident took place at about 9.25pm on April 1 in Kirriemuir.

Public appeal

Police investigating the incident have now issued a public appeal for information, asking anyone with information to come forward.

A force spokesperson said: “If you have any information relating to this incident or the male described, please contact police on 101 quoting crime reference CR/0040298/23.”