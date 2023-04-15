WATCH: Dunfermline skipper Kyle Benedictus ‘buzzing’ after Pars seal League One title

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football

WATCH: Dunfermline skipper Kyle Benedictus ‘buzzing’ after Pars seal League One title

The captain was proud of his side after sealing their place in the Scottish Championship.

By Craig Cairns
Bottoms up: Kyle Benedictus enjoys the league win. Image: SNS.
Bottoms up: Kyle Benedictus enjoys the league win. Image: SNS.

Kyle Benedictus said he will “treasure forever” Dunfermline’s title celebrations after a thumping 5-0 win over Queen of the South.

The captain played every minute of every league game in a record-breaking season that saw the Pars lose just one of their 33 matches so far.

They wrapped up the title in style, putting five past an in-form Queen of the South through goals from Kane Ritchie-Hosler, Matty Todd, Kevin O’Hara and a double from Craig Wighton.

There are still three league games to go, but Dunfermline can relax and enjoy them – knowing that they’ll be playing Championship football next season.

“I’m absolutely buzzing,” said Benedictus.

“Inside the club, inside the dressing room, that was our main goal from the start of the season – without bumping our like other teams have this season.

“We were the best team by a long way this season.

“We’ve always said that one team would get a bit of a hiding from us. We probably couldn’t have picked a better day for it.

“I’m delighted for [the fans] as well, they’ve come out in their numbers all season. Thousands came here again today.

“To play every minute of every game and captain the team to the league, it’s a moment I’ll treasure forever – my biggest achievement so far.

“Next year, who knows what can happen.”

 

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Football

Dick Campbell was happy with his sdie's draw at Raith Rovers. Image: SNS
Dick Campbell hopes Arbroath can reach dry land of Championship safety after wet weekend…
Callum Davidson at full-time. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson shares fans' frustration after defeat to Livingston
Iam Murray has spoken to potential investors at Raith Rovers. Image: SNS.
Raith Rovers boss Ian Murray holds 'positive talks' with investors as he discusses his…
Having a ball: Dunfermline manager James McPake. Image: SNS.
Dunfermline manager James McPake hails 'pivotal' role of assistant as players take full advantage…
Goodwin hails the travelling support. Image: SNS
Jim Goodwin reckons NO team is working harder than Dundee United as Tannadice boss…
Kwame Thomas celebrates his two goals. Image: SNS
Gary Bowyer hails 'terrific' Kwame Thomas as Dundee supersub inspires comeback for Championship leaders
Delirious United stars. Image: SNS
Motherwell v Dundee United verdict: Key moments, star man and player ratings as stunning…
Kwame Thomas netted twice for Dundee. Image: SNS
Dundee verdict: Key moments and player ratings as double goal hero Kwame Thomas rescues…
Joel Nouble scores to make it 1-0. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone are in freefall as Perth side get booed off again after 2-0…
The Pars fans were jubilant after Matty Todd made it 2-0 to Dunfermline. Images: SNS.
Dunfermline v Queen of the South verdict: Key moments, player ratings and star man…

Most Read

1
The man was found on the B961 between Monikie and Newbigging.
Man found seriously injured after coming off bike in Angus
2
The scene of the viral video at Ancrum Court. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
Dundee multi goes viral after rap video starring local teens and two dogs
5
3
The Co-op in Kirriemuir.
Police seal off Co-op store in Kirriemuir after break-in
4
Police at the flats on Cross Street, Dysart. Image: Neil Henderson/DC Thomson
Police smash through door of flat in Dysart ‘raid’
5
Paul Russell has volunteered for the Tayside mountain rescue service for 15 years.
Meet the Dundee pub landlord who helps rescue people from Tayside’s hills
6
Angus Robertson leaflet
Angus Robertson accused of ‘misleading’ voters over election leaflet claims
7
King Street, Dundee.
Cyclist injured after collision with car in busy Dundee street
8
Neil Doncaster said the play-offs are 'always something to look forward to'.
SPFL confirms times, dates and 10 live TV games for upcoming promotion and relegation…
9
This impressive house in Keltybridge is on sale for £700k. Image: Maloco
Stunning £700k three-storey luxury architect designed home in Fife village has electric lift inside
10
Starks Park.
Raith regime change imminent as outgoing Kelty trio set for major roles in Rovers…

More from The Courier

Eastern Residences in Broughty Ferry. Image: DC Thomson
Water pouring into luxury Broughty Ferry flats just 6 years after owners moved in
Adam Alexander (left) was killed and had his body hidden by Thomas Pryde (right).
Adam Alexander: 5 key questions on trucker killed and buried in shallow grave in…
Derek Rutherford.
Fife construction boss in court for 'holding up mobile phone' while passing road accident
Laura Moyes appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.
Drunken Perth pub boss caught driving home while more than five times limit
Undated Handout Photo of sweet rice doughnuts recipe from Rice Table by Su Scott (Quadrille, £27). See PA Feature FOOD Recipe Doughnuts. Picture credit should read: PA Photo/Toby Scott. WARNING: This picture must only be used to accompany PA Feature FOOD Recipe Doughnuts.
Sweet treats: These crowd-pleasing sweet rice doughnuts will curb your sugar cravings
Emergency crews were battling a fire at Frances Industrial Estate in Dysart. Image: David Wardle.
Thick black smoke billowing over Kirkcaldy from fire at industrial estate
Jockey Derek Fox and trainer Lucinda Russell after winning the Grand National at Aintree. Image: David Davies/PA Wire.
Kinross-shire favourite Corach Rambler wins the Grand National
2
Painting Birds with Jim and Nancy Moir.
PAUL WHITELAW: From painting birds to the Highs and Lows of a Kosher Marriage,…
Kai Fotheringham
Kai Fotheringham reveals burning Scotland ambition as Dundee United kid overcomes adversity on Tannadice…
Linda Ballingall and David Brown from Glenrothes Heritage Centre with the Number 8 plaque from one of the Titanic lifeboats alongside a portrait of The Countess of Rothes. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
New home for Titanic artefacts in Glenrothes

Editor's Picks

Most Commented

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]