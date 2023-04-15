WATCH: Dunfermline skipper Kyle Benedictus ‘buzzing’ after Pars seal League One title

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Kyle Benedictus said he will “treasure forever” Dunfermline’s title celebrations after a thumping 5-0 win over Queen of the South.

The captain played every minute of every league game in a record-breaking season that saw the Pars lose just one of their 33 matches so far.

They wrapped up the title in style, putting five past an in-form Queen of the South through goals from Kane Ritchie-Hosler, Matty Todd, Kevin O’Hara and a double from Craig Wighton.

There are still three league games to go, but Dunfermline can relax and enjoy them – knowing that they’ll be playing Championship football next season.

“I’m absolutely buzzing,” said Benedictus.

“Inside the club, inside the dressing room, that was our main goal from the start of the season – without bumping our like other teams have this season.

“We were the best team by a long way this season.

“We’ve always said that one team would get a bit of a hiding from us. We probably couldn’t have picked a better day for it.

“I’m delighted for [the fans] as well, they’ve come out in their numbers all season. Thousands came here again today.

“To play every minute of every game and captain the team to the league, it’s a moment I’ll treasure forever – my biggest achievement so far.

“Next year, who knows what can happen.”