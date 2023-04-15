Dunfermline manager James McPake hails ‘pivotal’ role of assistant as players take full advantage of ‘clean slate’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dunfermline manager James McPake hails ‘pivotal’ role of assistant as players take full advantage of ‘clean slate’

The Pars boss said the players responded well to his demands, after they wrapped up the League One title.

By Craig Cairns
Having a ball: Dunfermline manager James McPake. Image: SNS.

James McPake said hard work paid off as Dunfermline sealed the league title with three games to spare.

The Pars have lost only one League One match all season and wrapped up first place, and an automatic return to the Championship, with an emphatic win over Queen of the South.

Goals from Kane Ritchie-Hosler, Matty Todd, Kevin O’Hara and a double from Craig Wighton put the gloss on a terrific campaign.

One man singled out for praise by the manager was his assistant, who the club moved quickly to get in following the appointment of McPake in the summer.

Assitant ‘pivotal’

“The club were very quick to act on that and get Dave out of Dundee,” he said.

“That was pivotal in what we were trying to do, and the players that came in.

“I’d love to sound like a genius and say we did this, we did that, to turn their confidence around, but we just worked hard.

“It’s as simple as that.

“I genuinely do mean that. We got them in, we worked hard, it was a clean slate for everyone.

The Pars fans celebrate the League One title win. Image: SNS.

” I knew a lot of the players, they were a good group, and we believe in what we do as a coaching staff or a management team.

“We believe in what we do. You hope, it’s probably that – you hope the players believe in what you do and follow what you’re doing.

“We were very lucky with the group we got. We added some key additions in Kyle Benedictus, Chris Hamilton, and then some loan players that came in.”

Hard work pays off

The Dunfermline boss said that made his job easy and what followed was a run of 33 league matches – and counting – in which they have suffered just one defeat.

Even in preseason there were signs that something was clicking, losing just once – to Premiership Kilmarnock.

“The way we do it is very demanding, but they kept doing it,” he added.

“I think we won all our friendlies apart from Kilmarnock as well, so we went in with a standard that we wanted to start winning games – because that was lost the season before.

“We did that, and it’s ended, seven or eight months later with a league winner’s medal for every single player in there.

“So we’re delighted.”

