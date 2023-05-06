Nydie residents left without water supply due to burst pipe

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A number of residents in a Fife village have been left with no water following a burst pipe.

Scottish Water confirmed that they have received numerous reports from residents in Nydie who have lost the use of their water supply.

The repair work is expected to be completed later on Saturday evening.

A Scottish Water spokesperson said: “We have received a number of reports from residents in the Strathkinness area regarding loss of water supply. There has also been reports of low pressure.

We can confirm that there is a burst six-inch main which is affecting the water supply in the area.

“Our team is working to repair the damage, the estimated repair time is currently sitting at 8pm this evening.

“We would like to apologise to customers affected by this incident.”