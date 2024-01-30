Daughter’s warm tribute to Georgina Clancy of Dundee who has died at 102

Georgina Clancy, who has died aged 102, was academically gifted but unfortunate to be born when there were fewer opportunities for working-class children to progress.

She began at St John’s High School, Dundee, a year ahead of her peers but had to leave aged 14 to work in a fish shop.

One of 11 children of First World War veteran John Tosh and his wife Catherine, Georgina went to school barefoot, which was not uncommon in the 1920s and 1930s in the city.

In later life, Georgina married Dennis Clancy, the singer and entertainer who was one of Twa Braw Lads together with Arthur Spink.

Georgina was born in May 1920 and went to St Joseph’s Primary and then St John’s High School which was in Park Place at that time

When the family moved house, her parents could not afford the bus fare so she completed her education at Rockwell High School in Lawton Road.

Although her first job was in the fish shop, she did not enjoy it and then spent almost all her working life in a factory at Fairmuir making cams for the jute industry.

She had first met her future husband, Dennis Clancy, because both would spent a week or two at the berries with their grandmothers.

They met up again in the 1940s, started dating and married on January 1 1944. They had four of a family; Maureen, Dennis, John and Paul.

Her husband, Dennis, performed regularly at the Palace Theatre in Dundee and then toured Scotland and Ireland with his shows, and his family.

Later, Dennis achieved international acclaim and performed in Australia, New Zealand, Hong Kong, Canada and the United States including dates at Carnegie Hall, New York.

Georgina’s daughter, Maureen Thomson, said: “My father died on May 15 1985 aged 62. He was the most generous and lovely man you could ever meet.

“Before my mum retired she worked with me in the hairdressers and her hobbies were family history. She helped so many people find there ancestors.

“She had a good life and I’m glad she will now be reunited with my dad.”

At the age of 100, Georgina made a visit to the new St John’s High School building to receive flowers from the headteacher. She was believed to be the oldest St John’s former pupil.

Georgina’s family grew to include 15 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren. On December 5 last year, she became a great-great-grandmother when Lydia Veronica was born.