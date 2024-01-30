Daughter’s warm tribute to Georgina Clancy of Dundee who has died at 102

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Obituaries

Daughter’s warm tribute to Georgina Clancy of Dundee who has died at 102

Georgina went to school barefoot, which was not uncommon in the 1920s and 1930s in the city.

By Chris Ferguson
Georgina Clancy of Dundee who has died aged 101. Image: Steve MacDougall / DC Thomson.
Georgina Clancy of Dundee who has died aged 101. Image: Steve MacDougall / DC Thomson.

Georgina Clancy, who has died aged 102, was academically gifted but unfortunate to be born when there were fewer opportunities for working-class children to progress.

She began at St John’s High School, Dundee, a year ahead of her peers but had to leave aged 14 to work in a fish shop.

One of 11 children of First World War veteran John Tosh and his wife Catherine, Georgina went to school barefoot, which was not uncommon in the 1920s and 1930s in the city.

In later life, Georgina married Dennis Clancy, the singer and entertainer who was one of Twa Braw Lads together with Arthur Spink.

Dennis Clancy pictured in the 1960s.

Georgina was born in May 1920 and went to St Joseph’s Primary and then St John’s High School which was in Park Place at that time

When the family moved house, her parents could not afford the bus fare so she completed her education at Rockwell High School in Lawton Road.

Although her first job was in the fish shop, she did not enjoy it and then spent almost all her working life in a factory at Fairmuir making cams for the jute industry.

She had first met her future husband, Dennis Clancy, because both would spent a week or two at the berries with their grandmothers.

Georgina Clancy on her 100th birthday. Image: Steve MacDougall / DC Thomson.

They met up again in the 1940s, started dating and married on January 1 1944. They had four of a family; Maureen, Dennis, John and Paul.

Her husband, Dennis, performed regularly at the Palace Theatre in Dundee and then toured Scotland and Ireland with his shows, and his family.

Later, Dennis achieved international acclaim and performed in Australia, New Zealand, Hong Kong, Canada and the United States including dates at Carnegie Hall, New York.

Georgina with her son Paul and daughter Maureen.

Georgina’s daughter, Maureen Thomson, said: “My father died on May 15 1985 aged 62. He was the most generous and lovely man you could ever meet.

“Before my mum retired she worked with me in the hairdressers and her hobbies were family history. She helped so many people find there ancestors.

“She had a good life and I’m glad she will now be reunited with my dad.”

At the age of 100, Georgina made a visit to the new St John’s High School building to receive flowers from the headteacher. She was believed to be the oldest St John’s former pupil.

Georgina’s family grew to include 15 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren. On December 5 last year, she became a great-great-grandmother when Lydia Veronica was born.

