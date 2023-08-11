Dundee Crash closes busy Dundee road The public are being asked to avoid Broughty Ferry Road while emergency services deal with the incident By Lindsey Hamilton August 11 2023, 10.05pm Share Crash closes busy Dundee road Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/dundee/4633327/crash-closes-busy-dundee-road/ Copy Link Broughty Ferry Road in Dundee is currently closed due to a crash. Image: Supplied A main road through Dundee is currently closed due to a crash. The incident is on Broughty Ferry Road. The public is being asked to avoid the area. No further details are available at this time. A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “Police would like to advise motorists that there is a road closure on Broughty Ferry Road, Dundee due to a road traffic collision. “The public is asked to avoid the area if possible and thanked for their patience.” MORE FOLLOWS