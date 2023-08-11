Crash closes busy Dundee road

A main road through Dundee is currently closed due to a crash.

The incident is on Broughty Ferry Road.

The public is being asked to avoid the area.

No further details are available at this time.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “Police would like to advise motorists that there is a road closure on Broughty Ferry Road, Dundee due to a road traffic collision.

“The public is asked to avoid the area if possible and thanked for their patience.”

MORE FOLLOWS