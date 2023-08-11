Raith Rovers’ Ethan Ross wants to move past ‘toughest season’ and ‘get back in the headlines’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Raith Rovers’ Ethan Ross wants to move past ‘toughest season’ and ‘get back in the headlines’

The Stark's Park forward came off the bench to set up two goals in last weekend's comeback at Firhill.

By Craig Cairns
Ethan Ross came off the bench versus Partick Thistle to set up two goals. Image: Raith Rovers.
Ethan Ross came off the bench versus Partick Thistle to set up two goals. Image: Raith Rovers.

Ethan Ross was delighted with his “15-minute cameo” in Raith Rovers’ Championship opener and is aiming to get his “numbers up” between now and the end of the season.

The attacker came off the bench last weekend at Partick Thistle, with his side 2-0 down, and marked his comeback with two assists to snatch an unlikely point.

Rovers are now hoping they can carry the momentum from Dylan Easton and Kieran Mitchell’s late goals into this weekend’s visit of Morton.

It was a timely return for Ross, who was back fit for the first week of pre-season before the same injury – a sports hernia and osteosis pubis – that disrupted so much of last season flared up.

“Last year was very difficult for me, it’s probably the toughest season I’ve had: injuries, not getting to the bottom of what the problem was,” he said. “I’m hoping I can put that all behind me.

“I’m an attacking player, I want to create chances, I want to score goals, I want to get my numbers up.

“That gets you in the headlines, and that’s where I want to be.

“I’ll look to help the team. If we can do well then my performances will take care of themselves.”

Ethan Ross ‘close’ to where he wants to be

Ross has felt no adverse reaction since last Saturday and is pleased with how things are progressing.

“It’s one of those things,” he added. “It’s nerve pain, really – it comes and goes at certain times, but it’s not nearly as bad as it was when it was at its worst.

“I feel like my fitness is coming. It’s hard when you’ve missed every single game of pre-season, to get up to the fitness level that other boys are at.

Raith Rovers’ Ethan Ross wants to put his ‘toughest season’ behind him. Image: SNS.

“Training is tough, but I’m enjoying it and feel I’m getting close to where I want to be.”

Attention now turns to Morton, with Ross hoping he and Raith can take the momentum from their late comeback into Saturday’s match.

He also welcomes the increased competition in attacking areas, added since he last made an appearance on the final day of last season.

Healthy competition

“When you look at the boys who have come in, I think competition is healthy,” said Ross.

“We bought in Shaun [Byrne] recently as well, that’ll give us a bit more stability in the midfield.

The signing of Shaun Byrne is welcomed by new Raith Rovers team-mate Ethan Ross. Image: Raith Rovers.

“That’s what successful teams do, they have a good squad. It’s not just the starting XI.

“That’s maybe what we had last year, with a lot of injuries and we’re hoping that the boys in the starting XI can do the job.

“Now we have we’ve got a squad that, if boys aren’t doing well, people can come on from the bench and help out – that’s what we’re going to look to do.”

