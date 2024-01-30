Fife museum’s bid to create women’s football archive ahead of new exhibition

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fife museum’s bid to create women’s football archive ahead of new exhibition

Kirkcaldy Galleries is appealing for memorabilia as it prepares to open a display featuring a trailblazing female Cardenden footballer.

By Claire Warrender
Kirkcaldy Galleries supervisor Carolyn Johnston points out her trailblazing great-granny in women's football exhibition
Kirkcaldy Galleries supervisor Carolyn Johnston points out her trailblazing great-granny. Image: Supplied by Fife Cultural Trust.

Fife museum staff are appealing for memorabilia linked to women’s football in the region ahead of a new exhibition.

The display at Kirkcaldy Galleries tells the story of Rutherglen Ladies, a trailblazing Scottish women’s football team in the 1920s and 30s.

Kirkcaldy Galleries is hosting the Fife women's football exhibiton
Kirkcaldy Galleries will host the display and Fife women’s football archive. Image: Steve Brown / DC Thomson.

It features Cardenden star May Watson, whose great-granddaughter Carolyn Johnston works at the museum.

And Fife curators hope it will inspire visitors to donate items and stories to a new women’s football archive.

The museum wants to capture how the female game has grown locally over the years and build a clearer picture of its development

The display runs in Kirkcaldy from March 8 to 30 before transferring to Dunfermline Carnegie Library and Museum in April.

And archivists say it can be a catalyst to help fill knowledge gaps in the history of women’s football in Fife.

Fife women’s football teams flourished despite ban

A century ago, Rutherglen Ladies battled against the odds just to play.

The English Football Association had banned the game, deeming it “quite unsuitable for females”.

And a Scottish FA ban followed 20 years later.

Probably one of the best lady footballers in Britain.”

Excerpt from May Watson’s newspaper obituary.

Despite that, Fife women flourished, with teams in Kirkcaldy, Lochore, Newburgh and Freuchie.

May Watson, later Wyse, played for Bowhill Ladies before joining Rutherglen.

A newspaper article at the time reported: “Bowhill is one of the few villages that can boast of having a progressive female community not afraid of emulating the men…it has a go-ahead ladies’ football team.”

May was later described in a newspaper obituary of 1951 as “probably one of the best lady footballers in Britain.”

Kirkcaldy museum worker’s illustrious football links

She toured Scotland and Ireland with Rutherglen FC and also played in the Scottish ladies team that defeated England.

Carolyn says the exhibition opening will be a proud moment for her.

She said: “I am so pleased the story of Rutherglen Ladies is being widely told in Fife and very proud of my great-granny’s role in it.

Carolyn is the niece of men’s football legend, former Scotland player Willie Johnston. Image: DC Thomson.

“She was, by all accounts, a remarkable woman.”

May is not the only illustrious footballer in Carolyn’s family.

Her uncle, Willie Johnston, starred for Scotland, Rangers, West Bromwich Albion and Hearts, winning a European Cup Winners’ Cup medal in 1972.

How to donate memorabilia to Fife women’s football archive

Rutherglen Ladies were led by captain Sadie Smith, grandmother of singer-songwriter Eddie Reader.

As well as touring Ireland, they played exhibition games in front of thousands and raised money for charity.

The exhibition traces the team’s development from its inception in 1921 to its disbanding in 1939.

It also explores the lives of the manager James H Kelly and the players themselves.

Anyone with information should email localstudies.kirkcaldy@onfife.com

