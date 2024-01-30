Fife man had sexual activity at back of Fife supermarket with underage girl

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fife man had sexual activity at back of Fife supermarket with underage girl

James Wilson's offences involved three children before being caught in a 'decoy' sting.

By Jamie McKenzie
Wilson had unlawful sexual activity at the back of the Cowdenbeath supermarket. Image: Google.
A Fife man is behind bars after pleading guilty to having sexual activity with a 13-year-old girl when he was 27, including at the back of a supermarket.

James Wilson, now 35, sent an image of a naked penis and sexual messages to another 13-year-old girl over the same timeframe in March 2016.

He also had unlawful sex with a 15-year-old girl when he was 18.

Sheriff Susan Duff remanded Wilson in custody over what she described as “very serious matters”.

Sexual activity at supermarket

Wilson, of Dundonald Park, Cardenden, appeared at Dunfermline Sheriff Court to admit his crimes.

Between March 1 and 31 2016 ,when Wilson was aged 27, he engaged in sexual activity with a 13-year-old girl at an address in Cowdenbeath and at the back of a Morrison’s store in the town.

Over the same time period he coerced another 13-year-old girl into looking at a sexual image and communicated indecently with her by sending her an image of a naked penis and messages of a sexual nature.

Wilson engaged in sexual activity with a child at the back of Morrison’s in Cowdenbeath. Image: Google.

Between January 1 and March 31 2007, when he was 18, Wilson used lewd, libidinous practices and behaviour towards a 15-year-old girl by inducing her to perform a sex act on him and engaging in sexual intercourse with her.

Caught by decoy ‘child’

At a previous court hearing in November, Wilson also pled guilty to attempting to cause a child to view a sexual image and attempting to communicate indecently with a child.

Between May 27 and June 1 2022 he sent a photograph of his erect penis on social media to a person he thought was a girl called ‘Leah’ but was in fact an adult pretending to be a child.

During the same timeframe he sent messages of an explicit sexual nature to the decoy.

Court papers state he believed the person was a child who had attained the age of 13 but not 16.

Defence lawyer Pete Robertson asked for Wilson’s bail to be continued for his client to “put his house in order” ahead of sentencing.

But Sheriff Duff told Wilson: “These are very serious matters you have pleaded guilty to and you will be remanded in custody”.

Sentencing on Wilson was adjourned until March 11 for the production of background reports.

