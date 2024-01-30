Fife man had sexual activity at back of Fife supermarket with underage girl

A Fife man is behind bars after pleading guilty to having sexual activity with a 13-year-old girl when he was 27, including at the back of a supermarket.

James Wilson, now 35, sent an image of a naked penis and sexual messages to another 13-year-old girl over the same timeframe in March 2016.

He also had unlawful sex with a 15-year-old girl when he was 18.

Sheriff Susan Duff remanded Wilson in custody over what she described as “very serious matters”.

Sexual activity at supermarket

Wilson, of Dundonald Park, Cardenden, appeared at Dunfermline Sheriff Court to admit his crimes.

Between March 1 and 31 2016 ,when Wilson was aged 27, he engaged in sexual activity with a 13-year-old girl at an address in Cowdenbeath and at the back of a Morrison’s store in the town.

Over the same time period he coerced another 13-year-old girl into looking at a sexual image and communicated indecently with her by sending her an image of a naked penis and messages of a sexual nature.

Between January 1 and March 31 2007, when he was 18, Wilson used lewd, libidinous practices and behaviour towards a 15-year-old girl by inducing her to perform a sex act on him and engaging in sexual intercourse with her.

Caught by decoy ‘child’

At a previous court hearing in November, Wilson also pled guilty to attempting to cause a child to view a sexual image and attempting to communicate indecently with a child.

Between May 27 and June 1 2022 he sent a photograph of his erect penis on social media to a person he thought was a girl called ‘Leah’ but was in fact an adult pretending to be a child.

During the same timeframe he sent messages of an explicit sexual nature to the decoy.

Court papers state he believed the person was a child who had attained the age of 13 but not 16.

Defence lawyer Pete Robertson asked for Wilson’s bail to be continued for his client to “put his house in order” ahead of sentencing.

But Sheriff Duff told Wilson: “These are very serious matters you have pleaded guilty to and you will be remanded in custody”.

Sentencing on Wilson was adjourned until March 11 for the production of background reports.

