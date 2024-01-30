St Johnstone couldn’t afford luxury of Luke Jephcott-style striker, says Craig Levein

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

St Johnstone couldn’t afford luxury of Luke Jephcott-style striker, says Craig Levein

The Perth boss has prioritised a different type of forward.

By Eric Nicolson
Former St Johnstone striker Luke Jephcott.
Former St Johnstone striker Luke Jephcott. Image: SNS.

Had the circumstances been different, St Johnstone manager Craig Levein would have kept Luke Jephcott at McDiarmid Park.

But reality of the Perth club’s situation dictated that their battle to stay in the Premiership would be better aided by a different type of striker.

Jephcott arrived in the summer with the pedigree of a penalty box predator in the English lower leagues.

He left for Newport County last week having failed to find the net once in Scotland.

And Levein admitted that combining the former Plymouth forward’s skillset added to his team’s needs isn’t a two plus two equals four equation.

“Jephcott, for me, was a player who you need when you’re dominating games and gets loads of chances,” said the Saints boss. “Because the best part of his game is his finishing.

“We are not creating a lot of chances.

“We need other things at the moment to get us up the field. He just doesn’t fit with what we need right at this moment in time.

“If we were dominating games, staying in the opposition half and creating chances then he’s one you’d want in the squad.

Luke Jephcott has left St Johnstone for Newport County.
Luke Jephcott has left St Johnstone for Newport County. Image: SNS.

“But we’re not making 14, 15 or 16 chances a game. We’re creating very few.

“Sometimes we play with one striker because I feel our midfield, with an extra player, works better than two strikers.

“I’ve been shuffling the pack a little bit and trying to come up with a solution that helps us to win games.”

Lost rhythm

Meanwhile, Levein knows that Saints haven’t been the same team after the winter break as they were before it.

But he’s confident that they’ll soon be able to regain their flow.

“It has certainly disturbed our rhythm,” said Levein. “There’s no doubt about it.

“I don’t know the right answer as to what the best thing to do about the winter break is.

“We were going along quite nicely then the whole thing just grinds to a halt.

“To try and pick it back up at the same point is really difficult.

“We haven’t been quite as good after the break as we were before it but I’m hopeful we get better once we get going again.

“We’re still trying to find our feet.

“The good thing in my eyes is we’re not losing. We’re competitive.

“If I can get one more player in I would be happy.”

More from St Johnstone FC

St Johnstone's Liam Gordon was forced off with an injury against Motherwell.
St Johnstone captain Liam Gordon likely to miss Ross County clash through injury
Craig Levein didn't select Stevie May on Saturday.
St Johnstone boss Craig Levein reveals what he wants in last January signing -…
St Johnstone's Connor Smith.
Connor Smith: As soon as Craig Levein and Andy Kirk came to St Johnstone,…
Theo Bair celebrates his equalising goal.
Theo Bair: With a bit of faith I could have done well at St…
St Johnstone didn't play well against Motherwell and an old player came back to haunt them.
4 St Johnstone talking points: Unpredictable Saints, Connor Smith's debut, Kimpioka's strengths and Theo…
Drey Wright is seeking to speed up his recuperation in England.
St Johnstone star Drey Wright at St George's Park to speed up comeback but…
Craig Levein and Andy Kirk.
St Johnstone boss Craig Levein happy to 'move on' after draw with Motherwell that…
Theo Bair scores to make it 1-1.
St Johnstone match report, ratings and star man as Perth side draw 1-1 with…
Luke Bibby.
Perth boxer Luke Bibby wins every round in first pro fight - and gets…
Luke Robinson.
St Johnstone loan star Luke Robinson aiming high at his second home

Conversation