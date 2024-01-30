‘Proud’ Dundee boss Tony Docherty insists Aberdeen performance deserved more than just one point

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Proud’ Dundee boss Tony Docherty insists Aberdeen performance deserved more than just one point

Lee Ashcroft's header levelled matters in the second half as the Dark Blues took the game to the Dons.

By George Cran
Tony Docherty at Pittodrie. Image: Shutterstock

Tony Docherty insists Dundee’s second-half performance at Aberdeen deserved more than just one point.

Lee Ashcroft’s second-half header brought the Dark Blues level at Pittodrie after Bojan Miovski opened the scoring from the spot in the opening period.

The Dens boss wasn’t happy with the opening half but had no complaints about the penalty decision against Joe Shaughnessy.

However, Docherty’s side stepped it up in the second half with the returning Owen Beck flashing an effort wide in stoppage time.

“I was really pleased with the second-half performance,” the Dundee boss said, as his side moved into the top six with the point.

Lee Ashcroft celebrates levelling the scores. Image: SNS

“There wasn’t anything in it in the first half and at half-time I was a bit angry with the boys because I thought we’d passed up an opportunity.

“I thought we dominated the second half and deserved more than the point.

“Then at the end I thought it was going to be the icing on the cake when young Owen went through after a brilliant slide tackle from Scott Tiffoney.

“But I’m massively proud of their performance in the second half.

“We were without eight players tonight and I don’t think a lot of teams could cope with that.

“That speaks volumes of the spirit in the players.”

‘Greedy’

He added: “Josh Mulligan made a real impact coming on at half-time, Lyall Cameron as well.

“At stages in the game I had six 21 and under and academy products as well.

“I’m hugely proud of what I’m getting from the players.

“It’s testament to the players that I am greedy and wanted all three points.”

Owen Beck

Beck returned to the starting XI after clearance came through to allow him to play just a couple of hours before kick-off.

Owen Beck capped his return to the Dundee team with an assist. Image: SNS

And Docherty says he was delighted with the performance of the Liverpool man after a hectic few days.

“To be fair to Owen, he has had a lot going on the last few days. It’s been quite emotional,” Docherty added.

“A lot of things to go through as a young footballer.

“I’ll forgive him that miss – this once!

“It won’t happen again because he’s got such quality.”

Away fans

Dundee fans at Pittodrie. Image: Shutterstock

And Docherty made a point to thank the travelling Dundee fans for making the journey north on a cold winter’s night.

He said: “A special mention for the away crowd tonight, I think we had over 1,000 there tonight.

“They’ve been great throughout the season.

“I’m looking forward to getting back to Dens Park and in front of our home crowd on Saturday.”

