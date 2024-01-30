‘Proud’ Dundee boss Tony Docherty insists Aberdeen performance deserved more than just one point

Tony Docherty insists Dundee’s second-half performance at Aberdeen deserved more than just one point.

Lee Ashcroft’s second-half header brought the Dark Blues level at Pittodrie after Bojan Miovski opened the scoring from the spot in the opening period.

The Dens boss wasn’t happy with the opening half but had no complaints about the penalty decision against Joe Shaughnessy.

However, Docherty’s side stepped it up in the second half with the returning Owen Beck flashing an effort wide in stoppage time.

“I was really pleased with the second-half performance,” the Dundee boss said, as his side moved into the top six with the point.

“There wasn’t anything in it in the first half and at half-time I was a bit angry with the boys because I thought we’d passed up an opportunity.

“I thought we dominated the second half and deserved more than the point.

“Then at the end I thought it was going to be the icing on the cake when young Owen went through after a brilliant slide tackle from Scott Tiffoney.

“But I’m massively proud of their performance in the second half.

“We were without eight players tonight and I don’t think a lot of teams could cope with that.

“That speaks volumes of the spirit in the players.”

‘Greedy’

He added: “Josh Mulligan made a real impact coming on at half-time, Lyall Cameron as well.

“At stages in the game I had six 21 and under and academy products as well.

“I’m hugely proud of what I’m getting from the players.

“It’s testament to the players that I am greedy and wanted all three points.”

Owen Beck

Beck returned to the starting XI after clearance came through to allow him to play just a couple of hours before kick-off.

And Docherty says he was delighted with the performance of the Liverpool man after a hectic few days.

“To be fair to Owen, he has had a lot going on the last few days. It’s been quite emotional,” Docherty added.

“A lot of things to go through as a young footballer.

“I’ll forgive him that miss – this once!

“It won’t happen again because he’s got such quality.”

Away fans

And Docherty made a point to thank the travelling Dundee fans for making the journey north on a cold winter’s night.

He said: “A special mention for the away crowd tonight, I think we had over 1,000 there tonight.

“They’ve been great throughout the season.

“I’m looking forward to getting back to Dens Park and in front of our home crowd on Saturday.”