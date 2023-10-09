Perth Airbnb owners ‘devastated’ as floodwater engulfs ground-floor apartment

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Perth Airbnb owners ‘devastated’ as floodwater engulfs ground-floor apartment

'All this mess could have been prevented if someone had acted faster.'

By Andrew Robson
Perth Airbnb owner Sarah Swan, whose flat was destroyed by flooding.
Sarah Swan of Perth City Apartments. Image: Phil Hannah/Sarah Swan

Owners of an Airbnb have been left “devastated” after flooding in Perth “completely destroyed” their ground-floor apartment.

Derek Swan and his wife Sarah, who also live in the property, say the flooding is a “calamity” after Perth and Kinross Council failed to close the North Inch floodgates over the weekend.

The owners of Perth City Apartments, on Barossa Place, say Sunday’s experience was like no other in their 24 years at the property.

Derek Swan said: “The flooding has completely destroyed the bottom floor.

“I’ve never seen it this bad, it started to come in through the back garden and we were trying to pump it out.

“We just couldn’t get it out as fast as it was coming in.”

“We’re devastated.”

The water level at a flooded Airbnb in pErth
The water level in the kitchen at the peak of the flood. mage: Sarah Swan

Alarm bells were ringing for the couple once the water started to flood the rear garden.

Derek added: “The boiler room has also been affected so we don’t know how we’ll be able to heat the place for our guests.

“All this mess could have been prevented if someone had acted faster.”

The water came in through the garden to the rear of the Airbnb in Perth
The water came in through the garden to the rear of the property. Image: Sarah Swan
The flooded Airbnb in Perth
Sarah said the dog bed just ‘floated away’. Image: Sarah Swan

Perth Airbnb owners say ‘everyone knew the gates needed to be closed’

The business owner was one of several residents of Rose Terrace and Barossa Place whose concerns grew when the heavy rain fell on Saturday evening.

Derek added: “Everyone knew the gates needed to be closed sooner.

“A few of us had walked over to see if they were closed when the water began to rise.

Destroyed furniture at Perth Airbnb with flooding
Refurbishment work at the ground floor apartment has all been undone. Image: Sarah Swan
The water has completely damaged the entire ground floor.
The water has completely damaged the entire ground floor. Image: Sarah Swan

“It’s absurd they were not closed sooner and no one wants to take responsibility.

“The whole situation is a calamity.

“Everyone along the street has got the ball rolling on getting flood doors – but we all just want the problem fixed.”

‘Someone needs to take responsibility’

But Derek and Sarah are trying to stay upbeat despite the extensive damage to their business, Perth City Apartments.

“We’re trying to be as positive as we can given – although this cannot happen again”, he added.

Owner of Perth Airbnb flooded
Sarah and her husband Derek are trying to stay positive. Image: Phil Hannah

“Someone needs to own up and take responsibility.”

Other residents of Rose Terrace and Barossa Place echoed that sentiment.

One resident said: “People in the public sector continue to make mistakes that would get people in private work sacked – it’s nonsense.”

Another frustrated resident added: “It could have been avoided.

“They closed the floodgate far too late – it’s just not on.”

It comes at Perth and Kinross Council claimed there was ‘no time’ to close the floodgates despite the Met Office issuing a weather warning on Friday lunchtime.

Basement properties between North Inch and the Friarton Bridge in Perth remain at ‘severe risk’ of flooding, according to Sepa.

