Perth and Kinross Council sorry for flood gates fiasco

The council is promising to investigate the timing of the closure of the floodgate at the North Inch.

By Lindsey Hamilton
Perth flooding
Perth flooding in October. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Perth and Kinross Council has apologised to local residents for the flooding devastation they suffered in October.

The council’s chief executive Thomas Glen is promising the council will also look into the timing of the closure of the flood gates at the North Inch.

He also says the local authority is also working to ensure residents can have more confidence in its response to severe weather in the future.

Review to be held into flooding

Properties in the town were flooded last month, while Perth’s Bell’s Sports Centre was also engulfed by water, leading the council to carry out a review into what happened.

In a statement released on Friday, the local authority said members of the council’s scrutiny and performance committee will next week examine an initial report into the impact the severe weather which struck Perth and Kinross during October 2023 had on residents and services.

It adds that feedback from residents, including from a recent meeting held with people living along the River Tay in Perth city, has been taken into account and is reflected in the report.

Group of onlookers watch as the River Tay rises in Perth during flooding in October 2023
A review will explore the impact of recent flooding in Perth. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Mr Glen said: “My thoughts are with all residents and communities who experienced flooding during the heavy rainfall which hit Perth and Kinross during October 2023.

“From feedback we heard lots of positive examples from residents who have told us that the approach in their area worked.

‘Instances where we have not met standards’

“However, we also know that there were instances where we have not met the standards of support that residents, and we expect, during the response and recovery phase.

“I apologise where that has been the experience and commit to improvement though the review process.”

Mr Glen added: “The timing of closing flood gates at the North Inch has understandably been a source of significant public conversation.

Thomas Glen. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

“The review does not shy away from dealing with that. Investigations into the range of contributory factors are still ongoing.

“We continue to review the data and are undertaking ongoing work to assess all impacts.”

The council statement says a full review of the Perth Flood Scheme Gate Closure Operational Procedure, in partnership with SEPA, will be undertaken as part of the improvement plan developed from the findings of the review.

It adds: “While the review report focuses on the events of 6-8 October, it also considers what happened during Storm Babet and in preparation for further weather warnings issued at the end of October.”

Mr Glen added: “Looking at all three events provides a better understanding of what works well in the council’s preparations for and response to severe weather, and importantly how we work with community resilience groups and other partners to support residents.

“It’s just as important that we learn from those as well as where we should have done better.

“This is only the first review, representing what we have been able to establish over the past month.

“There will be more to come, and we are committed to working to support and learn from residents who are recovering from these events so that we can give the people of Perth and Kinross confidence in our future response to severe weather events.”

Conversation