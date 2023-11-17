Dundee Dundee University winter graduations 2023: Best pictures from day two Students from the Schools of Health Sciences, Business and Art and Design celebrated their achievements on Friday. Time to celebrate! Image: Paul Reid By Ben MacDonald November 17 2023, 8.22pm Share Dundee University winter graduations 2023: Best pictures from day two Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/dundee/4813973/dundee-university-winter-graduations-2023-pictures-day-2/ Copy Link 0 comment Dundee University students gathered at the Caird Hall to celebrate their academic success on the second day of winter graduations. During the morning ceremony on Friday, students from the School of Health Sciences were joined by friends and family at City Square. Students from the Schools of Business and Art and Design received their awards in an afternoon session. It follows the first day of celebrations on Thursday. Photographer Paul Reid was on hand to bring you the best pictures from the final day of Dundee University’s winter graduations. Students ready to become graduates. Image: Paul Reid Rector Keith Harris. Image: Paul Reid Walking towards the graduation ceremony. Image: Paul Reid Students arriving for the graduation ceremony. Image: Paul Reid Arriving for the graduation ceremony. Image: Paul Reid Harjeet Karthikeyan having his gown adjusted. Image: Paul Reid Graduates get photos taken on the steps of Caird Hall. Image: Paul Reid Saraswati Sapkota and Sakura Satum waiting for a friend to graduate. Image: Paul Reid Capturing memories. Image: Paul Reid Left to right is Joey He (China) Jiang (China) Jason Zhao (Singapore) and Milo Zhao (China). Image: Paul Reid Graduates celebrate their success. Image: Paul Reid Janet Abayomi graduated with a MSc in International Business Finance. Image: Paul Reid University of Dundee Chancellor The Rt Hon. Lord Robertson of Port Ellen KT. Image: Paul Reid Graduate Goodness Chinonyerem Uche. Image: Paul Reid
