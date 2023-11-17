Dundee University winter graduations 2023: Best pictures from day two

Dundee University students gathered at the Caird Hall to celebrate their academic success on the second day of winter graduations.

During the morning ceremony on Friday, students from the School of Health Sciences were joined by friends and family at City Square.

Students from the Schools of Business and Art and Design received their awards in an afternoon session.

It follows the first day of celebrations on Thursday.

Photographer Paul Reid was on hand to bring you the best pictures from the final day of Dundee University’s winter graduations.