Home News Dundee

Dundee University winter graduations 2023: Best pictures from day two

Students from the Schools of Health Sciences, Business and Art and Design celebrated their achievements on Friday.

Time to celebrate! Image: Paul Reid
Time to celebrate! Image: Paul Reid
By Ben MacDonald

Dundee University students gathered at the Caird Hall to celebrate their academic success on the second day of winter graduations.

During the morning ceremony on Friday, students from the School of Health Sciences were joined by friends and family at City Square.

Students from the Schools of Business and Art and Design received their awards in an afternoon session.

It follows the first day of celebrations on Thursday.

Photographer Paul Reid was on hand to bring you the best pictures from the final day of Dundee University’s winter graduations.

Students ready to become graduates. Image: Paul Reid
Rector Keith Harris. Image: Paul Reid
Walking towards the graduation ceremony. Image: Paul Reid
Students arriving for the graduation ceremony. Image: Paul Reid
Arriving for the graduation ceremony. Image: Paul Reid
Harjeet Karthikeyan having his gown adjusted. Image: Paul Reid
Graduates get photos taken on the steps of Caird Hall. Image: Paul Reid
Saraswati Sapkota and Sakura Satum waiting for a friend to graduate. Image: Paul Reid
Capturing memories. Image: Paul Reid
Left to right is Joey He (China) Jiang (China) Jason Zhao (Singapore) and Milo Zhao (China). Image: Paul Reid
Graduates celebrate their success. Image: Paul Reid
Janet Abayomi graduated with a MSc in International Business Finance. Image: Paul Reid
University of Dundee Chancellor The Rt Hon. Lord Robertson of Port Ellen KT. Image: Paul Reid
Graduate Goodness Chinonyerem Uche. Image: Paul Reid

