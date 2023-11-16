Best pictures from first day of Dundee University winter graduations

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Best pictures from first day of Dundee University winter graduations

Students from five schools at the uni received their awards at two ceremonies.

Dental students celebrate after graduating. These dental graduates did a special degree called a BMSC after having their course extended by a year due to Covid. Image: Alan Richardson
By Ben MacDonald

Dundee University’s winter graduation celebrations kicked off on Thursday.

Hundreds of students received their honours over two ceremonies held at the Caird Hall.

Students from the Schools of Humanities, Social Sciences and Law, Medicine and Science and Engineering received their honours in the morning.

Education and Society students, as well as those from the Schools of Life Sciences and Dentistry attended the afternoon ceremony.

Afterwards, students celebrated with friends, family and classmates around City Square.

Photographer Alan Richardson was on hand to capture the best moments from the ceremonies.

Jemima Chukwu with her father Skc, Osuji and mum Bco Osuji. Image: Alan Richardson
David Cech from Phoenix, Arizona get ready with the help of husband John Weaver. Image: Alan Richardson
Holly Page with her father Jimmy and mother Karen. Image: Alan Richardson
Bio Medical Engineering students celebrate. Image: Alan Richardson
Joe Middelton with his daughter Niamh (2) after graduating. Image: Alan Richardson
Students take their seats in the Caird Hall. Image: Alan Richardson
BMSC studentes in applied Orthopedic technology celebrate with Desparate Dan. Image: Alan Richardson
Lord Robertson is installed as Chancellor by Principal Iain Gillespie. Image: Alan Richardson
The University of Dundee Graduation and installation of Chancellor Lord George Robertson. Image: Alan Richardson
Chancellor Lord George Robertson. Image: Alan Richardson
Graduating mum Sannah Haider with her girls Aliana (12) and Minahil (13). Image: Alan Richardson
Teachers Kate Mason, Nicole Mitchell and Hazel Brin celebrate at the University of Dundee afternoon graduation. Image: Alan Richardson
Catherine Devine celebrates her degree. Image: Alan Richardson
Principal Iain Gillespie talks to the afternoon graduates. Image: Alan Richardson
Left to right is Fraser Ogilvie, Chris Howeand and Jamie Dunlop. Image: Alan Richardson
Students cheer on their fellow graduates. Image: Alan Richardson

9