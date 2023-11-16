Dundee Best pictures from first day of Dundee University winter graduations Students from five schools at the uni received their awards at two ceremonies. Dental students celebrate after graduating. These dental graduates did a special degree called a BMSC after having their course extended by a year due to Covid. Image: Alan Richardson By Ben MacDonald November 16 2023, 6.48pm Share Best pictures from first day of Dundee University winter graduations Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/dundee/4813841/dundee-university-winter-graduations-2023-pictures-first-day/ Copy Link Dundee University’s winter graduation celebrations kicked off on Thursday. Hundreds of students received their honours over two ceremonies held at the Caird Hall. Students from the Schools of Humanities, Social Sciences and Law, Medicine and Science and Engineering received their honours in the morning. Education and Society students, as well as those from the Schools of Life Sciences and Dentistry attended the afternoon ceremony. Afterwards, students celebrated with friends, family and classmates around City Square. Photographer Alan Richardson was on hand to capture the best moments from the ceremonies. Jemima Chukwu with her father Skc, Osuji and mum Bco Osuji. Image: Alan Richardson David Cech from Phoenix, Arizona get ready with the help of husband John Weaver. Image: Alan Richardson Holly Page with her father Jimmy and mother Karen. Image: Alan Richardson Bio Medical Engineering students celebrate. Image: Alan Richardson Joe Middelton with his daughter Niamh (2) after graduating. Image: Alan Richardson Students take their seats in the Caird Hall. Image: Alan Richardson BMSC studentes in applied Orthopedic technology celebrate with Desparate Dan. Image: Alan Richardson Lord Robertson is installed as Chancellor by Principal Iain Gillespie. Image: Alan Richardson The University of Dundee Graduation and installation of Chancellor Lord George Robertson. Image: Alan Richardson Chancellor Lord George Robertson. Image: Alan Richardson Graduating mum Sannah Haider with her girls Aliana (12) and Minahil (13). Image: Alan Richardson Teachers Kate Mason, Nicole Mitchell and Hazel Brin celebrate at the University of Dundee afternoon graduation. Image: Alan Richardson Catherine Devine celebrates her degree. Image: Alan Richardson Principal Iain Gillespie talks to the afternoon graduates. Image: Alan Richardson Left to right is Fraser Ogilvie, Chris Howeand and Jamie Dunlop. Image: Alan Richardson Students cheer on their fellow graduates. Image: Alan Richardson