Best pictures from first day of Dundee University winter graduations

Dundee University’s winter graduation celebrations kicked off on Thursday.

Hundreds of students received their honours over two ceremonies held at the Caird Hall.

Students from the Schools of Humanities, Social Sciences and Law, Medicine and Science and Engineering received their honours in the morning.

Education and Society students, as well as those from the Schools of Life Sciences and Dentistry attended the afternoon ceremony.

Afterwards, students celebrated with friends, family and classmates around City Square.

Photographer Alan Richardson was on hand to capture the best moments from the ceremonies.