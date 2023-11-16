Kirkcaldy’s Victoria Hospital forced to close down ward due to Legionella outbreak

Fife’s largest hospital has been forced to close one of its wards down due to a Legionella outbreak.

The potentially deadly bacteria was identified in the water system of Kirkcaldy’s Victoria Hospital on Thursday.

NHS Fife staff closed Ward 10 of the hospital after discovering the outbreak.

The ward was used for elected orthopaedics, but that department moved out earlier this year into the new National Treatment Centre.

It is not known if anyone has fallen ill as a result of the bacteria.

A NHS Fife spokesperson said: “During routine monitoring of our water system, traces of legionella bacteria were recently detected in a small number of outlets in Phase 2 of the Victoria Hospital.

“As a precaution, Ward 10 was temporarily closed to enable remedial action, including chemical flushing of the affected part of the water system, to be carried out.

“Following these actions, the ward will reopen shortly with patient and staff safety remaining our priority, as it has throughout.”

The closure of the ward comes just weeks after another ward at Victoria Hospital was deemed to be in “very poor condition” by health inspectors.

In October, Healthcare Improvement Scotland inspectors raised “serious concerns” about the condition of a hospital during an unannounced visit in the summer.