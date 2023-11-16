Raith Rovers captain Scott Brown praises team-mate talking him through games

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Raith Rovers captain Scott Brown praises team-mate talking him through games

The skipper has been filling in at centre-back in recent weeks.

By Craig Cairns
Raith Rovers captain Scott Brown missed pre-season due to injury. Image: SNS.

Raith Rovers defender Euan Murray will be “looking forward to getting a centre half alongside him”, according to skipper Scott Brown.

The midfielder has been covering in defence in the absence of Keith Watson and Rovers are unbeaten in seven-game run with the Brown-Murray defensive partnership.

That will be broken up for Friday night’s SPFL Trust Trophy quarter-final against Hamilton – a rematch of last season’s final.

Murray begins a two-match suspension after his red card that sparked an astonishing end to the game at Hampden Park last weekend.

Raith Rovers’ Scott Brown challenges Dundee United’s Tony Watt. Image: SNS.

Being a midfielder by trade, Brown has found himself the focus of opposition target men, something he says Rovers would do if the boot was on the other foot.

Scott Brown: Muzz has held my hand

“I would expect that, to be fair. We’d do the same,” said Brown. “I can’t pay Muzz enough credit because he’s really held my hand through the last seven games.

“He’s been brilliant since he came in but he’s been brilliant beside me.

“I dare say he’ll be looking forward to getting a centre half next to him so he doesn’t have to hold someone’s hand throughout the 90 minutes!

Raith defender Euan Murray will serve a two-match suspension. Image: SNS.

“The manager has been amazing with me since I’ve been at the club. The least I can do is fill in for him when we’re short back there.”

Raith manager Ian Murray now has to decide if Liam Dick is moved into centre-back, with “unsung hero” Scott McGill at left-back or whether to bring in young centre-back Adam Masson.

Defender Dylan Corr remains on the sidelines but hopes to join in full training from next week.

That Raith have kept pace with Scottish Championship leaders Dundee United is impressive. For the next two weeks though, the focus will be the cup competitions, with Dunfermline in the Scottish Cup up after Friday’s quarter-final.

Raith ‘will never be able to avenge’ last season’s final

“It’ll be good for us,” said Brown. “We’re doing really well in the league but it’s only a start though.

“Hamilton look like they’re doing really well this season. They’ve dropped down, rebuilt and their squad is really impressive.

“We’re never going to be able to avenge last season fully because we lost the final. It would be nice for the boys who were here last season to get one back over Hamilton.

“It was the most disappointing day of my career so far. It’s a chance get one back but not really put it right.

“We have a history of doing really well in this cup and it’s one that we want to win, it’s a quarter-final at the end of the day. “

