Raith Rovers captain Scott Brown praises team-mate talking him through games

Raith Rovers defender Euan Murray will be “looking forward to getting a centre half alongside him”, according to skipper Scott Brown.

The midfielder has been covering in defence in the absence of Keith Watson and Rovers are unbeaten in seven-game run with the Brown-Murray defensive partnership.

That will be broken up for Friday night’s SPFL Trust Trophy quarter-final against Hamilton – a rematch of last season’s final.

Murray begins a two-match suspension after his red card that sparked an astonishing end to the game at Hampden Park last weekend.

Being a midfielder by trade, Brown has found himself the focus of opposition target men, something he says Rovers would do if the boot was on the other foot.

Scott Brown: Muzz has held my hand

“I would expect that, to be fair. We’d do the same,” said Brown. “I can’t pay Muzz enough credit because he’s really held my hand through the last seven games.

“He’s been brilliant since he came in but he’s been brilliant beside me.

“I dare say he’ll be looking forward to getting a centre half next to him so he doesn’t have to hold someone’s hand throughout the 90 minutes!

“The manager has been amazing with me since I’ve been at the club. The least I can do is fill in for him when we’re short back there.”

Raith manager Ian Murray now has to decide if Liam Dick is moved into centre-back, with “unsung hero” Scott McGill at left-back or whether to bring in young centre-back Adam Masson.

Defender Dylan Corr remains on the sidelines but hopes to join in full training from next week.

That Raith have kept pace with Scottish Championship leaders Dundee United is impressive. For the next two weeks though, the focus will be the cup competitions, with Dunfermline in the Scottish Cup up after Friday’s quarter-final.

Raith ‘will never be able to avenge’ last season’s final

“It’ll be good for us,” said Brown. “We’re doing really well in the league but it’s only a start though.

“Hamilton look like they’re doing really well this season. They’ve dropped down, rebuilt and their squad is really impressive.

“We’re never going to be able to avenge last season fully because we lost the final. It would be nice for the boys who were here last season to get one back over Hamilton.

“It was the most disappointing day of my career so far. It’s a chance get one back but not really put it right.

“We have a history of doing really well in this cup and it’s one that we want to win, it’s a quarter-final at the end of the day. “