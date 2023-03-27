5 Raith Rovers talking points as Ian Murray’s men turn focus to Championship after impressive cup runs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
5 Raith Rovers talking points as Ian Murray’s men turn focus to Championship after impressive cup runs

Rovers went down 1-0 to Hamilton at the Falkirk Stadium in Sunday's SPFL Trust Trophy final but now look to two home matches in the Scottish Championship.

Murray's side could not take advantage with an extra man. Image: SNS.
By Craig Cairns

It was a disappointing evening for the travelling Rovers support who watched their team struggle to get going in Sunday’s SPFL Trust Trophy final.

Former Raith Rovers full-back Reghan Tumilty scored the only goal of the game, playing three different positions as Hamilton were depleted by injuries.

Accies were reduced to 10 men after the break but Rovers failed to make their pressure count, with goalkeeper Ryan Fulton robbing Tumilty of the man of the match with two fantastic late saves.

Courier Sport looks at some of the talking points from the 1-0 defeat at the Falkirk Stadium.

Team selection

There was always going to be one selection issue in attack and Murray opted for the quartet that put six past Cove Rangers the previous week.

That meant a place on the bench for Aidan Connolly.

Sam Stanton started on the right before switching with Lewis Vaughan in the centre midway through the first half.

Ryan Fulton saves from Vaughan. Image: SNS.

Murray said that with hindsight he would have done things differently and revealed that Isma Goncalves had played despite a personal issue during the week.

Slow start

The Portuguese striker struggled to get on the ball in the first half, though was involved in Raith’s best moment of the opening 45 minutes.

That came later as the match headed towards the break, but the sluggish start until that point had seen Hamilton take the lead and zapped any momentum Rovers had going into the game.

Vaughan tested the keeper three times. Image: SNS.

They ended half better and thoroughly dominated in the second half but they were chasing the game by then.

Striker problems

The Rovers boss has barely, if ever, had a fully settled attack this season, mainly due to injuries.

Jamie Gullan would have been the first choice No 9 but has been in and out of the side through injury.

John Frederiksen didn’t work out and William Akio and Goncalves turned up lacking match practice and have been in and out due to injury and ineligibility.

In the second half on Sunday Raith endlessly got the ball into the box but lacked a presence in there – with the exception of Vaughan late on, who was twice thwarted late by a fantastic save.

Vaughan can’t believe he hasn’t scored. Image: SNS.

Great cup runs

The League Cup group stage was poor, but the squad was a mess – in one match they finished with Sam Stanton and Scott Brown as the centre-back pairing.

Getting to the Scottish Cup quarter-final was an achievement and no one was expecting a win against one of the two tournament favourites at Ibrox.

Defeating Motherwell in the previous round was arguably the moment of the season.

Another contender was the brilliant comeback versus Dundee in the SPFL Trust Trophy semi-final – the highlight of a challenging run.

It was Raith’s first defeat in the competition since 2018.

Raith’s results in the Challenge Cup. Image Soccerway.

Back to the league

The league position is lower than is desired but now the full focus turns to the final eight games in the Scottish Champions – with the hope of a few more in the play-offs.

Rovers can safely look up the way given they have 12 points and two games in hand over 11th place and they have the perfect opportunity to put pressure on the teams above them with two home games versus Queen’s Park and Hamilton.

