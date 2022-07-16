3 talking points from Raith Rovers v Stirling Albion – reinforcements needed for season ahead

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
3 talking points from Raith Rovers v Stirling Albion – reinforcements needed for season ahead

By Craig Cairns
July 16 2022, 5.07pm Updated: July 16 2022, 5.29pm
Raith Rovers took on Stirling in the Premier Sports Cup.
Raith Rovers took on Stirling in the Premier Sports Cup.

Raith Rovers were left frustrated after a 1-1 draw at home to a stubborn Stirling Albion, losing the subsequent penalty shootout.

Stirling had chances early on but it was Raith who took the lead through Aidan Connolly – captaining the side for the day.

Kieran Moore equalised just before half-time and Stirling held on for the draw despite having Jordan McGregor sent off late on.

It leaves Rovers with an uphill struggle to qualify from Group A in the Premier Sports Cup.

Taking competition seriously

In the absence of Dario Zanatta on Tuesday due to suspension, 18-year-old Kieran Mitchell deputised – and was unlucky not get on the scoresheet.

He did not retain his place for the visit of Stirling, with Zanatta coming in.

It means that Ian Murray fielded his strongest available side – even if Scott Brown continues to fill in at centre-half.

Raith Rovers boss Ian Murray.

However, they were unable to get the better of a dogged Stirling side.

Not all plain sailing

Any notion that this would be just as comfortable as the victory over Peterhead was dispelled here.

Raith were lucky not to be behind minutes before they opened the scoring when Dale Carrick somehow headed over from a couple of yards out.

Clark then almost caught MacDonald off-guard with a free-kick.

Raith keeper Jamie MacDonald.

After going ahead Rovers began to knock the ball around defence and were made to pay for their dallying just before half-time.

Carrick robbed Sam Stanton just outside the box and supplied Kieran Moore for the equaliser.

Raith then enjoyed plenty of the ball in their bid to restore their lead but struggled to trouble Blair Currie in the Stirling goal.

Reinforcements needed

Another striker and at least one central defender are required for the season ahead.

Jamie Gullan started up front with Zanatta and Mitchell is an option from the bench, but it is clear more firepower is needed.

At the other end Brown and Stanton finished the game at centre-half after Christophe Berra was replaced.

Even at full-back there is a lack of options beyond the starters.

Ross Millen reveals ‘lastminute.com’ move to Raith Rovers and role in Ian Murray’s side

