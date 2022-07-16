3 talking points from Raith Rovers v Stirling Albion – reinforcements needed for season ahead

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Raith Rovers were left frustrated after a 1-1 draw at home to a stubborn Stirling Albion, losing the subsequent penalty shootout.

Stirling had chances early on but it was Raith who took the lead through Aidan Connolly – captaining the side for the day.

Kieran Moore equalised just before half-time and Stirling held on for the draw despite having Jordan McGregor sent off late on.

It leaves Rovers with an uphill struggle to qualify from Group A in the Premier Sports Cup.

Taking competition seriously

In the absence of Dario Zanatta on Tuesday due to suspension, 18-year-old Kieran Mitchell deputised – and was unlucky not get on the scoresheet.

He did not retain his place for the visit of Stirling, with Zanatta coming in.

It means that Ian Murray fielded his strongest available side – even if Scott Brown continues to fill in at centre-half.

However, they were unable to get the better of a dogged Stirling side.

Not all plain sailing

Any notion that this would be just as comfortable as the victory over Peterhead was dispelled here.

Raith were lucky not to be behind minutes before they opened the scoring when Dale Carrick somehow headed over from a couple of yards out.

Clark then almost caught MacDonald off-guard with a free-kick.

After going ahead Rovers began to knock the ball around defence and were made to pay for their dallying just before half-time.

Carrick robbed Sam Stanton just outside the box and supplied Kieran Moore for the equaliser.

Raith then enjoyed plenty of the ball in their bid to restore their lead but struggled to trouble Blair Currie in the Stirling goal.

Reinforcements needed

Another striker and at least one central defender are required for the season ahead.

Jamie Gullan started up front with Zanatta and Mitchell is an option from the bench, but it is clear more firepower is needed.

At the other end Brown and Stanton finished the game at centre-half after Christophe Berra was replaced.

Even at full-back there is a lack of options beyond the starters.