19 great pictures as Broughty Ferry Christmas lights switched on

Revellers turned out in huge numbers to enjoy the return of Broughty Ferry’s Christmas lights switch-on.

There was plenty of fun on offer as the streets were turned into a winter wonderland.

Stalls and children’s rides kept people entertained – along with a chance to see the Gillies Christmas window.

On the stage, there were performances from the Thomson Leng Musical Society’s production of Jack and the Beanstalk, and the Eastern School Choir

Santa also made an appearance, arriving on his sleigh.

The switch-on returned to Broughty Ferry after last year’s event was cancelled due to a yellow weather warning.

Photographer Paul Reid was on hand to capture the best moments from the event.