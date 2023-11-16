19 great pictures as Broughty Ferry Christmas lights switched on

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

19 great pictures as Broughty Ferry Christmas lights switched on

The event returned for 2023 after last year's festivities were cancelled due to bad weather.

7 year old Thea (celebrating her birthday) and 2 year old Noah. Image: Paul Reid
7 year old Thea (celebrating her birthday) and 2 year old Noah. Image: Paul Reid
By Ben MacDonald & Emma Grady

Revellers turned out in huge numbers to enjoy the return of Broughty Ferry’s Christmas lights switch-on.

There was plenty of fun on offer as the streets were turned into a winter wonderland.

Stalls and children’s rides kept people entertained – along with a chance to see the Gillies Christmas window.

On the stage, there were performances from the Thomson Leng Musical Society’s production of Jack and the Beanstalk, and the Eastern School Choir

Santa also made an appearance, arriving on his sleigh.

The switch-on returned to Broughty Ferry after last year’s event was cancelled due to a yellow weather warning.

Photographer Paul Reid was on hand to capture the best moments from the event.

Seller Tite with his goods to sell. Image: Paul Reid
There were plenty rides at the street carnival to enjoy. Image: Paul Reid
Brodie and Emika Gellatly with 1 year old Parker Gellatly. Image: Paul Reid
Zuzana Fidut (6) having fun. Image: Paul Reid
Eastern Primary School Choir put on a great performance. Image: Paul Reid
Crowds enjoy watching the rides. Image: Paul Reid
Eastern Primary School Choir sing Christmas carols. Image: Paul Reid
Shops were open for people to get a bite to eat and a hot drink. Image: Paul Reid
5 year old Winter Bantad having fun on the trampoline ride. Image: Paul Reid
Betty Brolly and Morag Duncan heading up in the big wheel. Image: Paul Reid
Natalie Bowie with Lucas Gibson (2) Image: Paul Reid
Kris Miller with his children Nathan (6) and Kittie (5) on the big wheel. Image: Paul Reid
Members of the Thomson Laing Musical Society on stage. Image: Paul Reid
Festive family fun! Image: Paul Reid
Jackie Cox switching on the Christmas lights with the help of Santa. Image: Paul Reid
Laura Easton with Olive Easton (4) Rachel Key and Maisie Miskell-Reid (5) Image: Paul Reid
Santa with Leyla (10) and Ethan Sturrock (4) Image: Paul Reid
Santa with Reuben (7) and Willow (2) Image: Paul Reid

