Dundee 19 great pictures as Broughty Ferry Christmas lights switched on The event returned for 2023 after last year's festivities were cancelled due to bad weather. 7 year old Thea (celebrating her birthday) and 2 year old Noah. Image: Paul Reid By Ben MacDonald & Emma Grady November 16 2023, 10.22pm Revellers turned out in huge numbers to enjoy the return of Broughty Ferry's Christmas lights switch-on. There was plenty of fun on offer as the streets were turned into a winter wonderland. Stalls and children's rides kept people entertained – along with a chance to see the Gillies Christmas window. On the stage, there were performances from the Thomson Leng Musical Society's production of Jack and the Beanstalk, and the Eastern School Choir Santa also made an appearance, arriving on his sleigh. The switch-on returned to Broughty Ferry after last year's event was cancelled due to a yellow weather warning. Photographer Paul Reid was on hand to capture the best moments from the event. Seller Tite with his goods to sell. Image: Paul Reid There were plenty rides at the street carnival to enjoy. Image: Paul Reid Brodie and Emika Gellatly with 1 year old Parker Gellatly. Image: Paul Reid Zuzana Fidut (6) having fun. Image: Paul Reid Eastern Primary School Choir put on a great performance. Image: Paul Reid Crowds enjoy watching the rides. Image: Paul Reid Eastern Primary School Choir sing Christmas carols. Image: Paul Reid Shops were open for people to get a bite to eat and a hot drink. Image: Paul Reid 5 year old Winter Bantad having fun on the trampoline ride. Image: Paul Reid Betty Brolly and Morag Duncan heading up in the big wheel. Image: Paul Reid Natalie Bowie with Lucas Gibson (2) Image: Paul Reid Kris Miller with his children Nathan (6) and Kittie (5) on the big wheel. Image: Paul Reid Members of the Thomson Laing Musical Society on stage. Image: Paul Reid Festive family fun! Image: Paul Reid Jackie Cox switching on the Christmas lights with the help of Santa. Image: Paul Reid Laura Easton with Olive Easton (4) Rachel Key and Maisie Miskell-Reid (5) Image: Paul Reid Santa with Leyla (10) and Ethan Sturrock (4) Image: Paul Reid Santa with Reuben (7) and Willow (2) Image: Paul Reid
