Dundee star Lyall Cameron an ‘absolute stand-out’ for Scotland U/21s as Fin Robertson and Dundee United’s Kai Fotheringham debut in superb Belgium victory

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Dundee star Lyall Cameron an ‘absolute stand-out’ for Scotland U/21s as Fin Robertson and Dundee United’s Kai Fotheringham debut in superb Belgium victory

Cameron netted his first international goal as the young Scots shocked their hosts in Roeselare.

By George Cran
Lyall Cameron celebrates his first Scotland U/21 goal in Belgium. Image: Shutterstock
Lyall Cameron celebrates his first Scotland U/21 goal in Belgium. Image: Shutterstock

Dundee’s Lyall Cameron opened his international scoring account with a superbly-taken strike to earn Scotland U/21s a 2-0 win in Belgium.

The 21-year-old was described as “an absolute stand-out” by former Dark Blues striker Rory Loy in commentary as the Scots pulled off an impressive victory.

Last season’s Player of the Year at Dens Park had a part in the opening goal as he played a short corner that eventually led to Jeremiah Mullen’s header finding the net.

That was after 13 minutes and was the young Scots’ first foray forward after being pushed back by their hosts.

Scot Gemmill’s boys, however, grew into the game and grabbed a second through Dundee man Cameron.

Liverpool starlet Ben Doak created it after an error from Belgium keeper Maarten Vandevoordt gifted Scotland possession.

Doak found Cameron inside the area and the youngster made no mistake with a cute low finish.

The second period was largely attack against defence as the Belgians pushed Scotland back.

Cameron & Co., however, stood firm in frustrating their hosts.

Fin Robertson joined his Dens Park team-mate Cameron on 59 minutes as he replaced star man Doak.

He had played the lone striker role. However, Robertson’s debut saw him utilised deeper with Cameron pushing into the frontman position.

Belgium would hit the woodwork twice in the closing minutes with Dundee United star Kai Fotheringham earning his U/21 debut in stoppage time.

And he helped see the Scots to victory that moved them above the Belgians on goal difference and three points behind Group B leaders Spain.

More from Dundee FC

Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin (left) and Dundee counterpart Tony Docherty have led their sides impressively so far this season. Images: SNS
JIM SPENCE: Which high-flying Dundee side is more impressive this season?
Jetting in: John Nelms, Dundee's current managing director, meets Scot Gardiner and Bill Colvin at Dundee airport. Image: DCT/Gareth Jennings
Inside Dundee's American takeover 10 years on as ex-chairman talks family ties that boosted…
Cammy Kerr received a guard of honour ahead of his testimonial clash with Celtic. Image: Ross Parker / SNS Group)
16 best pictures as Dundee fans hail Dens Park icons at Cammy Kerr's star-studded…
Former Dundee, Scotland and Celtic striker Leigh Griffiths. Image: SNS
Ex-Dundee star Leigh Griffiths provides 'massive bonus' as he makes step into coaching
Dundee's Cammy Kerr with the Championship trophy. Image: SNS
Cammy Kerr still living Dundee dream - but one big target remains for testimonial…
Could Callum Davidson be taking over from Malky Mackay?
RAB DOUGLAS: Callum Davidson could be right man to replace Malky Mackay at Ross…
Former Dundee boss Dario Bonetti and strikers Juan Sara and Fabian Caballero - pictured in August 2001 - are returning to Dens Park for Cammy Kerr's testimonial. Image: SNS
Cammy Kerr recalls 'shaking' as Juan Sara signed autograph in Asda as Dundee icons…
Dundee defender Cammy Kerr. Image: SNS
Cammy Kerr testimonial: Dundee star picks top manager, team-mate and moment ahead of star-studded…
2
Former Dundee fan favourite Juan Sara will be at Dens Park on Thursday night for Cammy Kerr's testimonial. Image: SNS
Juan Sara vows to savour 'special' Dundee homecoming
Amadou Bakayoko (left) celebrates with Mo Sylla at full-time of Dundee's 4-0 demolition of St MIrren. Image: SNS
LEE WILKIE: Amadou Bakayoko's response to Europe question speaks volumes - Dundee fans should…

Conversation