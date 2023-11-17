Dundee star Lyall Cameron an ‘absolute stand-out’ for Scotland U/21s as Fin Robertson and Dundee United’s Kai Fotheringham debut in superb Belgium victory

Dundee’s Lyall Cameron opened his international scoring account with a superbly-taken strike to earn Scotland U/21s a 2-0 win in Belgium.

The 21-year-old was described as “an absolute stand-out” by former Dark Blues striker Rory Loy in commentary as the Scots pulled off an impressive victory.

Last season’s Player of the Year at Dens Park had a part in the opening goal as he played a short corner that eventually led to Jeremiah Mullen’s header finding the net.

What a start 💪 Jeremiah Mullen's header has our Under-21s in front early on in Belgium. ➡️ Watch live here: https://t.co/nhkyxVrFdi#YoungTeam pic.twitter.com/LcRg3dlcZV — Scotland National Team (@ScotlandNT) November 17, 2023

That was after 13 minutes and was the young Scots’ first foray forward after being pushed back by their hosts.

Scot Gemmill’s boys, however, grew into the game and grabbed a second through Dundee man Cameron.

Liverpool starlet Ben Doak created it after an error from Belgium keeper Maarten Vandevoordt gifted Scotland possession.

Doak found Cameron inside the area and the youngster made no mistake with a cute low finish.

The second period was largely attack against defence as the Belgians pushed Scotland back.

Cameron & Co., however, stood firm in frustrating their hosts.

Fin Robertson joined his Dens Park team-mate Cameron on 59 minutes as he replaced star man Doak.

He had played the lone striker role. However, Robertson’s debut saw him utilised deeper with Cameron pushing into the frontman position.

Belgium would hit the woodwork twice in the closing minutes with Dundee United star Kai Fotheringham earning his U/21 debut in stoppage time.

And he helped see the Scots to victory that moved them above the Belgians on goal difference and three points behind Group B leaders Spain.