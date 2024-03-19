LEE WILKIE: Dundee’s Dens Park debacle reflects poorly on club but Rangers statement doesn’t stack up

Sunday wasn’t a good look for Dundee.

It’s been a fine season back in the top flight.

But seeing another game called off because of rain is embarrassing.

I’d expect it was probably the only game called off across the entire country, not just in professional football.

For a game in our top flight to be postponed due to anything but extreme weather doesn’t reflect well on the Dark Blues.

There had been a fair bit of rain and a lot of work was put in by a lot of people at Dens on Sunday.

But this isn’t a new problem for Dundee.

Wider problem

And it also points to a problem across the game in Scotland.

Even in my day, all the club’s money, just about, was spent on the playing squad – everything else was penny-pinched and there was a reliance on volunteers and people going above and beyond their actual jobs.

That still happens.

I hope this is a lesson for Dundee and other clubs to invest in things beyond the first team squad.

Rangers

Meanwhile, I didn’t buy what Rangers were saying about a lack of communication from Dundee.

I don’t see what difference it would’ve made to their plans.

The game wasn’t called off until 10.30 – they wouldn’t have changed their prep over mere doubts about the pitch.

A message from Dundee to say the pitch wasn’t great wouldn’t have changed anything for Phillipe Clement and his team pre-match.

So putting out a statement bemoaning that fact doesn’t stack up for me.

I feel for the fans who made the trip but, again, the timing of the call-off was the issue there.