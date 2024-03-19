LEE WILKIE: Dundee’s Dens Park debacle reflects poorly on club but Rangers statement doesn’t stack up

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
LEE WILKIE: Dundee’s Dens Park debacle reflects poorly on club but Rangers statement doesn’t stack up

The Premiership clash between the sides on Sunday was called off due to a waterlogged pitch.

Officials explain the decision to call off Sunday's game. Image: Shutterstock
By Lee Wilkie

Sunday wasn’t a good look for Dundee.

It’s been a fine season back in the top flight.

But seeing another game called off because of rain is embarrassing.

I’d expect it was probably the only game called off across the entire country, not just in professional football.

For a game in our top flight to be postponed due to anything but extreme weather doesn’t reflect well on the Dark Blues.

Staff work on the pitch at Dens Park. Image: Shutterstock

There had been a fair bit of rain and a lot of work was put in by a lot of people at Dens on Sunday.

But this isn’t a new problem for Dundee.

Wider problem

And it also points to a problem across the game in Scotland.

Even in my day, all the club’s money, just about, was spent on the playing squad – everything else was penny-pinched and there was a reliance on volunteers and people going above and beyond their actual jobs.

That still happens.

I hope this is a lesson for Dundee and other clubs to invest in things beyond the first team squad.

Rangers

Rangers boss Phillipe Clement on the Dens Park pitch. Image: SNS
Rangers boss Phillipe Clement on the Dens Park pitch. Image: SNS

Meanwhile, I didn’t buy what Rangers were saying about a lack of communication from Dundee.

I don’t see what difference it would’ve made to their plans.

The game wasn’t called off until 10.30 – they wouldn’t have changed their prep over mere doubts about the pitch.

A message from Dundee to say the pitch wasn’t great wouldn’t have changed anything for Phillipe Clement and his team pre-match.

So putting out a statement bemoaning that fact doesn’t stack up for me.

I feel for the fans who made the trip but, again, the timing of the call-off was the issue there.

