Dunfermline 2024/25 season preview: Transfer business, key man and Championship predictions

The Pars head into the league campaign on the back of a troubled Premier Sports Cup group stage.

Dunfermline's James McPake, Matty Todd and Chris Kane.
Dunfermline's James McPake, Matty Todd and Chris Kane. Images: SNS / Craig Brown.
By Iain Collin

This time last year, optimism and excitement were the overriding emotions as newly-promoted Dunfermline prepared for their Championship kick-off.

The League One title had been joyfully secured with a commanding lead of 14 points over rivals Falkirk and with the blemish of just one defeat in 36 matches.

What a difference 12 months makes.

It is fair to say that optimism amongst supporters is at a low ebb this time around.

The Pars’ Premier Sports Cup campaign delivered just one victory – ironically against eventual group winners The Spartans – alongside a hat-trick of defeats.

Dunfermline Athletic F.C. winger Kane Ritchie-Hosler is confronted by Livingston opponent Scott Pittman.
Dunfermline lost 1-0 to Livingston in their Premier Sports Cup clash. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC.

Courier Sport previews the 2024/25 league season ahead of Saturday’s kick-off against Livingston.

Transfer business assessed

Well, herein lies much of the growing angst that has settled on the Pars this summer.

It all got off to a strong start with the permanent capture of Chris Kane after his successful loan from St Johnstone last season.

So far, that has not exactly gone to plan, with the striker playing for just 45 minutes through the whole of pre-season and the cup ties due to fitness issues and injury.

The departure of the ever-dependable Josh Edwards for Charlton Athletic was then a massive blow to manager James McPake and his squad.

Kieran Ngwenya was subsequently signed to fill the left wing-back beat but the former Aberdeen youngster has big boots to fill and should not be unfairly compared to his predecessor.

Midfielder David Wotherspoon attacks with the ball at his feet.
David Wotherspoon (centre) was greeted as an exciting signing for Dunfermline. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC.

His athleticism and willingness to charge forward can match Edwards’ in time, but coming into a struggling team will not have been easy.

The third recruit, David Wotherspoon, is another that instilled hope for the campaign ahead, given the way he helped Dundee United to the title and Inverness Caley Thistle before that.

Faced with the pressure of trying to spark the Pars’ attack to life, the St Johnstone legend has so far failed to hit the heights.

But there is no doubting the 34-year-old’s quality at Championship level.

Issues unresolved

Dunfermline’s issue is that has been that.

They have even operated without back-up to out-of-form goalkeeper Deniz Mehmet due to recruitment failures and the registration mess with youngster Kai McLean.

Ultimately, there remain huge gaps in McPake’s squad.

Only three dedicated senior centre-halves leaves the Pars vulnerable to injuries in defence.

Fifers captain Kyle Benedictus.
Dunfermline captain Kyle Benedictus. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC.

Either Ewan Otoo or Chris Hamilton can drop back from midfield but that is an area where Joe Chalmers is the only other central midfielder.

Targets in other areas have had to be shelved as McPake, who had warned he could not compete with division rivals for signings, has been told he does not have the available budget.

It leaves Dunfermline with the fewest summer additions of any Championship team and the thinnest first-team squad.

Key man

This time last year, any number of Kyle Benedictus, Kane Ritchie-Hosler, Matty Todd or Craig Wighton could have been viewed as a potentially pivotal player.

All went on to suffer a season blighted by injuries in a squad that was, at time, ravaged by fitness problems.

Arguably, Todd is the crucial component for the Pars, as they have no other player who can replace him.

The box-to-box running, everlasting energy, ability to play short and long passes off both feet and finishing prowess is sorely missed when he is not in the side.

Chris Kane holds up a Dunfermline scarf at East End Park.
Chris Kane signed a permanent deal with Dunfermline this summer but has been absent for the Pars due to injury. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC.

That makes the broken collarbone he sustained during the opening pre-season friendly against East Fife all the more damaging.

The hope has always been that the Fifers will not suffer as badly with injuries this term as the current squad cannot feasibly cope.

Keeping Benedictus at the heart of the defence will be vital and Ritchie-Hosler’s ability to ghost past defenders at pace and create opportunities or score himself makes him another key component.

But, given the way he intelligently pieced together the attack on loan last season, and netted five goals in ten games, Kane will be the player Dunfermline will be desperate to have fit and firing.

Where can they strengthen?

This is probably a moot point.

McPake’s comments after the 2-0 defeat to Cove Rangers last Saturday that he did not expect any new arrivals beyond a goalkeeper were not exactly music to the ears of supporters.

Including loan players, 11 first-team members departed at the end of last season.

Defender Malachi Fagan-Walcott is full of smiles as he wheels away after scoring his first senior goal.
Defender Malachi Fagan-Walcott impressed on loan for Dunfermline last season. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC.

So, the answer is surely that they should strengthen in all departments.

Defensive reinforcements, in the centre and on both flanks, midfield options and an out-and-out goal-scorer would be welcome.

But the reality appears there is unlikely to be anything like the incoming numbers needed.

Predicted finish

All of the above makes predictions difficult.

Going on the League Cup disappointment, the outlook is not entirely rosy.

Defeats at home to League Two Forfar Athletic and League One Cove Rangers does not breed confidence.

But, at the same time, there was very little in the cup clash away to Livingston.

And a full-strength, confident and on-form Dunfermline starting XI can hold its own in the Championship

A good start to the campaign will be difficult. But, if it can be achieved, then belief will increase for what is anticipated will be an ultra-tight division.

Matty Todd fires the Pars into the lead against Dundee United.
Dunfermline will need to rise to the occasion this season like they did against Dundee United last term. Image: SNS.

Predictions are usually based on expectations and it would be interesting to know what the board and owners’ expectations are for the campaign ahead.

Going on the transfer business, it would appear they would be happy with another season of consolidation.

But, given the number of teams who appear to have overtaken the Pars in their summer dealings and cup performances, a repeat of last term’s sixth would at this stage look like an achievement.

Avoiding a relegation battle may have to be the first goal.

