WATCH: Cheering crowds and tight squeeze as Simon Howie wind turbine arrives in Dunning

Locals flocked to Dunning village square at midnight to watch the lorry carrying the giant turbine blades negotiate the narrow streets.

By Morag Lindsay
Lorrie reversing round tight corner in Dunning with large load on board
Simon Howie's wind turbine tower arrives in Dunning. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Simon Howie’s new wind turbine parts have arrived, to a rousing reception, in the Perthshire butcher’s home village.

Crowds poured on to the pavements of Dunning to watch the lorries carrying the components navigate the tight bends and narrow streets.

The longest loads, carrying the 35m blades, didn’t arrive until around midnight on Wednesday.

But the village square was packed with locals enjoying the spectacle, as the trucks reversed up the hill to Simon Howie’s Findony Farm HQ.

Residents compared the throng to Hogmanay.

Lorry reversing up narrow street in centre of Dunning watched by large late night crowd
The lorry carrying a blade for Simon Howie’s wind turbine had to reverse up Muckhart Road from Dunning to Findony. Image: Sally Wood.

Sally Wood, who was there, said: “The atmosphere was great, especially the anticipation prior to the arrival.

“It felt a bit like new year with the locals all gathering and chatting together.”

Locals praised the skills of the drivers on Facebook, saying they had never seen vehicles like that in Dunning before.

Long turbine passing through Dunning's village square
The turbine blade dwarfed the historic buildings in Dunning’s Tron Square. Image: Donna Thomson.

One suggested they should be presented with gold medals.

Another said the village had witnessed “history in the making”.

Locals invited to watch turbine construction

The parts began arriving earlier this week.

However, the largest elements – the crane, the bottom section of the turbine tower and the three blades, each measuring 35m – were delivered on Wednesday.

Lorry driving through narrow Dunning street with little room on either side
The conservation village wasn’t built for loads like this. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Locals watching lorry pass through narrow Dunning streets
Locals poured on to the streets to see how the turbine delivery drivers did it. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

The blades were delayed for several hours, due to a hold-up with the escort.

They were driven to Dunning along the A9 from the south, turning off at the top of Cairnie Brae and traversing the bridge over the river Earn and the Forteviot rail crossing on the way to their final destination.

Group of women taking photos as lorry with large turbine tower on loader passes through Dunning
The turbine tower arrives in Dunning to a hero’s welcome. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Giant lorry traversing tight bend in centre of Dunning
A tight squeeze for the delivery lorry. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Villagers were thanked for heeding requests to park their cars away from the lorries’ route.

And Mr Howie has invited locals to view the turbine being assembled at Findony.

In a post on Facebook, he said: “We would like to invite anyone who is interested to come up to Findony to view the amazing people from Holland erect the turbine on Thursday 1st and Friday 2nd August this week.”

The post gives directions from “the cat walk”, beyond the farm, to a cattle shelter where observers will be able to get within 100m yards of the action.

“If there is a shower of rain you can use the shelter,” the post adds.

“It has been steam-cleaned and is ideal as a viewing point.”

Turbine welcome follows mixed response

Simon Howie’s wind turbine has provoked mixed feelings in Dunning.

Supporters have applauded the Dunning businessman for investing in green energy at his family farm, which employs around 100 people.

Simon Howie outside his factory.
Simon Howie employs around 100 people at Dunning. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

But Perth and Kinross Council received 79 objections to the planning application, including from Dunning Community Council.

The plans were approved in March this year.

Simon Howie opened his first butcher’s shop in Dunning in 1986, and has grown the business into a global empire at the family farm at Findony.

It posted a profit of £5.5 million in 2023.

Conversation