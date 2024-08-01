Former Dundee loanee Amadou Bakayoko finds new club

Former Dundee frontman Amadou Bakayoko has signed for Japanese side Hokkaido Consadole Sapporo.

The Sierra Leone international left Dens Park at the end of last season after a productive season-long loan from Forest Green Rovers.

Bakayoko scored six times in dark blue and proved a key cog in the top-six finish last term.

He was keen to return and manager Tony Docherty was open to bringing the frontman back on a permanent basis this summer.

However, he ultimately landed his top target in Simon Murray.

Bakayoko, meanwhile, had plenty of options to choose from after leaving Forest Green.

He was linked with four English sides in Leagues One and Two and there were rumours of Turkish interest in his services.

‘Wanted a new experience’

However, he has opted for a new adventure in the J-League.

Twenty-four matches into their 38-game league season, Consadole find themselves in desperate relegation trouble having won just three times.

They are 10 points adrift at the bottom of the table under former Yugoslavia international Mihailo Petrovic.

Bakayoko told the in-house media: “There were many [teams interested in me].

“But this is a challenge and I wanted a new experience, thankfully I got the chance to come here and I think it’s a great place to be for me.

“I just really want to play my role and achieve something here.

“I’ve settled in quite quickly, it’s still early, but the situation we are in I have to get to know everybody and try to adapt as quickly as possible to help the team.

“I spoke to the manager a few of the boys. I got a good feeling.

“He is very direct so I am just trying to understand exactly what he wants and to go and do my job as well as I can.”

Bakayoko could make his debut away to Yokohama next Wednesday.