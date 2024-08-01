Dundee student drug-dealer described as ‘role model’ in sentencing hearing

A student drug-dealer caught with cocaine and cannabis worth nearly £20,000 has been described as a “role model” after taking steps to turn his life around.

Duncan Scott was not further punished by a court after waiting more than a year to be sentenced for dealing drugs.

The 25-year-old previously admitted peddling drugs in Dundee in order to fund a lavish lifestyle while studying for a business degree at Abertay University.

Scott and a former co-accused were snared in a car with Scott later telling police they would find drugs in his flat on Perth Road.

His mobile phone was analysed and it was found Scott – who had £1,000 in cash in his possession – had ramped up his drug-dealing enterprise from producing ecstasy to supplying cannabis and cocaine.

Scott previously admitted peddling a compound known as 2CB between June 13 2019 and October 31 2020. He was selling it as ecstasy.

He also admitted dealing cannabis from December 31 2019 and cocaine from March 5 2020, until he was caught on Halloween 2020.

In June last year, Scott was placed on the Right Track programme for young offenders by Sheriff Alastair Carmichael.

He returned for sentencing at Dundee Sheriff Court on Thursday following the preparation of reports.

He was admonished, meaning his conviction is recorded but no further punishment follows.

Voluntary work

Solicitor Anika Jethwa said Scott – who lost his university place and sought private treatment for his drug issues – was described a “role model” for others on Right Track the programme.

He has completed the equivalent of 316 hours of voluntary work – more than the 300 hours maximum unpaid work punishment available to sheriffs.

She told the court Scott has now been diagnosed with type one bipolar disorder, insisting he used illegal drugs to self-medicate his mental health issues.

“It’s an extremely positive report,” Ms Jethwa said.

“He has been doing extremely well in terms of his mental health difficulties.

“He has secured a placed back at university in September, a humanities course in politics which is what he’s interested in.”

‘Played part in devastating lives’

Sheriff Tim Niven-Smith, who was tasked with sentencing Scott in Sheriff Carmichael’s absence, reminded Scott of the impact of his criminal activity.

He said: “I accept everything is extremely positive which may be down, in part, to his commitment which might be down to his caring parents.

“There’s many people of Mr Scott’s age who don’t have the same guidance from their parents and make little or no progress and the future is very bleak.

“Often the reason why is because they have a chronic addiction to Class A drugs of the very type Mr Scott has dealt in.

“He has played a part in the devastation of lives of individuals in Dundee.”

Ms Jethwa said Scott recognised the gravity of his offending and has since cut all ties with his previous peer group.

She added: “He’s young, he’s got his whole life ahead of him and it’s going to have a profound effect on him wherever he goes.”

Sentencing reasons

Sheriff Niven-Smith said had the case originally been dealt with by him, he would have jailed Scott, of Crieff, for 18 months.

The sheriff said he did not want his decision to be “misconstrued” that he was allowing Scott to “walk free”.

He said: “If it had fallen to me, I would have prepared to accept you became involved through anxiety or even exploitation and your role falls to be at a lesser role.

“In my view, the appropriate sentence here, given your lack of previous convictions and your youth, is 18 months imprisonment.

“Clearly you have demonstrated you have great potential to change during the period of deferment where you have been subject to a structured deferred sentence.

“By law, the maximum number of hours that can be imposed is 300. Whilst working with Right Track, you have accrued 316 hours.

“You have engaged particularly well at Right Track and you have been described as a role model for others.

“I will take the very unusual step of acceding to the author of the social work report and admonish you.”

