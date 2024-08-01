Auchterarder dream on course as ‘cutting edge’ cycle pump track planned for park

Auchterarder is one step closer to having a cycle pump track after a planning application was lodged.

Auchterarder Community Sports and Recreation (ACSR) wants to create a “cutting edge” 160-metre track at Primrose Park.

The group outlined its “vision” in a crowdfunder that has raised more than £130,000 for the project.

The free facility would be suitable for people of all ages and cycling abilities.

It would be based near the football pitches – which will be retained as part of the plans.

What is a cycle pump track?

According to a design information document from Velosolutions: “A pump track is a wheeled sports facility defined as a close loop with closely spaced rollers, rolling features and bended corners.

“They provide a technical learning facility for different disciplines and are considered a place where riders go to relax and socialise.”

The statement also says the tracks help exercise core muscles, upper bodies and legs.

As skill increases on the track, riders will learn to jump between features in “various combinations”.

A similar facility already operates in Kennoway, Fife.

The applicant hopes the track will benefit young people in Auchterarder and the surrounding area.

The plans are part of a major renovation of the park – which has included a new children’s play area.

Perth and Kinross Council will make a decision on the application in the coming weeks.