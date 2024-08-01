Auchterarder dream on course as ‘cutting edge’ cycle pump track planned for park

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Auchterarder dream on course as ‘cutting edge’ cycle pump track planned for park

The pump track would be 160 metres long and installed at Primrose Park.

By Kieran Webster
Primrose Park in Auchterarder.
Plans have been lodged to build a pump track at Primrose Park in Auchterarder. Image: Google Street View

Auchterarder is one step closer to having a cycle pump track after a planning application was lodged.

Auchterarder Community Sports and Recreation (ACSR) wants to create a “cutting edge” 160-metre track at Primrose Park.

The group outlined its “vision” in a crowdfunder that has raised more than £130,000 for the project.

The free facility would be suitable for people of all ages and cycling abilities.

It would be based near the football pitches – which will be retained as part of the plans.

What is a cycle pump track?

According to a design information document from Velosolutions: “A pump track is a wheeled sports facility defined as a close loop with closely spaced rollers, rolling features and bended corners.

“They provide a technical learning facility for different disciplines and are considered a place where riders go to relax and socialise.”

The statement also says the tracks help exercise core muscles, upper bodies and legs.

As skill increases on the track, riders will learn to jump between features in “various combinations”.

The new Kennoway pump track.
Kennoway pump track at the Sandy Brae Centre. Image: Fife Council

A similar facility already operates in Kennoway, Fife.

The applicant hopes the track will benefit young people in Auchterarder and the surrounding area.

The plans are part of a major renovation of the park – which has included a new children’s play area.

Perth and Kinross Council will make a decision on the application in the coming weeks.

Conversation