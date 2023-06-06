Fife’s first pump track gearing up to host UK’s best cyclists in national competition

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Fife’s first pump track gearing up to host UK’s best cyclists in national competition

Kennoway pump track opened last July and is proving popular with riders across Scotland.

By Claire Warrender
The new Kennoway pump track.
Kennoway pump track is at the Sandy Brae Centre.

Fife’s only competition standard pump track is to host its first national event within a year of its opening.

Kennoway pump track is the solo Scottish venue in the British Pump Track Series, with competitors expected from across the UK this weekend.

Other locations include St Albans, Sheffield and Bristol.

It comes after the track hosted a qualifying round for this summer’s Race The World finals in May.

The £180,000 state-of-the-art facility opened last July in a blaze of celebration.

And it has already become a destination for cyclists, scooter riders and wheelchair users from miles around.

It will welcome serious competitors on Sunday.

The driving force behind the venture, Gavin Harrower, is delighted to be involved in the prestigious event.

He said: “What an honour it is to host the second round of the British Pump Track Series after some top racing in St Albans.

“This is the only round in Scotland so please come along to watch some of the country’s best riders take to our track.”

Kennoway pump track ‘a huge boost’ for Levenmouth

A pump track includes rollers and banked turns designed to encourage riders to generate momentum through up and down body movements rather than pedalling.

In Kennoway, an old BMX track was transformed following a huge fundraising drive and two large grants.

UK BMX champion Mark Ducat was a special guest at the opening and Scotland’s stunt team The Clan provided entertainment.

The track is floodlit and free to use, and several volunteer coaches are on board.

Levenmouth SNP councillor David Alexander said Kennoway pump track had proved a huge boost for the area.

“It’s fantastic,” he said. “You can’t move for kids.

“It’s making a big, big difference.

“It’s busy with kids of all ages who come from all over Scotland to try it out.”

Competition includes timed runs

A group of supporters are now trying to open a similar venture in Dalgety Bay.

And a fundraising drive has so far raised more than £2,000.

The British Pump Track Series is organised by Gravity Events UK.

Races are sanctioned by British Cycling and include two heats of three timed runs.

And winners of the series will be presented with an official British Cycling jersey to wear next year.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Fife

Merseyside Police has renewed its appeal to trace Andrew Armstrong said to have links with Fife. Image: Merseyside Police.
Man wanted over cannabis farm could be living in Fife six years after going…
To go with story by Laura Devlin. Fife's cheapest house Picture shows; Fife's cheapest house . Methil . Supplied by Auction House Scotland Date; Unknown
Inside 'Fife's cheapest home' going to auction for just £30k
The van on fire in Fife.
Watch moment van goes up in flames yards from Fife houses
To go with story by Cheryl Peebles. Inverkeithing High prom 2023 Picture shows; Inverkeithing High prom . Balbirnie House Hotel. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; 05/06/2023
Proms in pictures: Inverkeithing High School Class of 2023
The entrance to Xtreme Trampoline Park in Glenrothes.
Campaign launched to save Glenrothes trampoline park
Lady Elspeth Campbell with husband Sir Menzies Campbell in 2007.
Sir Menzies Campbell leads tributes to 'beautiful and witty' wife Lady Elspeth
Sir Menzies Campbell and his wife Lady Campbell.
Lady Campbell of Pittenweem - wife of Sir Menzies Campbell - dies aged 83
St Andrews poetry garden
St Andrews coffee shack plan dashed as Holyrood rules it 'insensitive' to historic site's…
The Pittenweem witch mural has caused offence.
Anger at 'snowflake' councillors who ordered removal of 'gaudy' Pittenweem witch mural
6
The 'driverless' - or autonomous - bus as it heads over the Forth Road Bridge.
Poll results: How many of our readers would board a 'driverless' bus in Fife?
4

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]