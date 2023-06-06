Fife’s first pump track gearing up to host UK’s best cyclists in national competition

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Fife’s only competition standard pump track is to host its first national event within a year of its opening.

Kennoway pump track is the solo Scottish venue in the British Pump Track Series, with competitors expected from across the UK this weekend.

Other locations include St Albans, Sheffield and Bristol.

It comes after the track hosted a qualifying round for this summer’s Race The World finals in May.

The £180,000 state-of-the-art facility opened last July in a blaze of celebration.

🚴‍♂️ It's been great to see people of all ages using the pump track at Kennoway in all weathers! 👏 Such a superb facility right on our doorstep – and supported by funding from Levenmouth Reconnected. #bmx #pumptrack #Kennoway #Levenmouth #cycling #ActiveFife pic.twitter.com/8hD4p7gpNR — Levenmouth Reconnected (@LevenReconnect) January 16, 2023

And it has already become a destination for cyclists, scooter riders and wheelchair users from miles around.

It will welcome serious competitors on Sunday.

The driving force behind the venture, Gavin Harrower, is delighted to be involved in the prestigious event.

He said: “What an honour it is to host the second round of the British Pump Track Series after some top racing in St Albans.

“This is the only round in Scotland so please come along to watch some of the country’s best riders take to our track.”

Kennoway pump track ‘a huge boost’ for Levenmouth

A pump track includes rollers and banked turns designed to encourage riders to generate momentum through up and down body movements rather than pedalling.

In Kennoway, an old BMX track was transformed following a huge fundraising drive and two large grants.

UK BMX champion Mark Ducat was a special guest at the opening and Scotland’s stunt team The Clan provided entertainment.

The track is floodlit and free to use, and several volunteer coaches are on board.

Levenmouth SNP councillor David Alexander said Kennoway pump track had proved a huge boost for the area.

“It’s fantastic,” he said. “You can’t move for kids.

“It’s making a big, big difference.

“It’s busy with kids of all ages who come from all over Scotland to try it out.”

Competition includes timed runs

A group of supporters are now trying to open a similar venture in Dalgety Bay.

And a fundraising drive has so far raised more than £2,000.

The British Pump Track Series is organised by Gravity Events UK.

Races are sanctioned by British Cycling and include two heats of three timed runs.

And winners of the series will be presented with an official British Cycling jersey to wear next year.