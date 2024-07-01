Simon Howie profits rise as English haggis and black pudding sales soar

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Simon Howie profits rise as English haggis and black pudding sales soar

Simon Howie, the Perthshire food producers, posted one of their most profitable years in 2023.

By Paul Malik
Simon Howie, standing next to a sign which reads Simon Howie
Simon Howie . Image: Steve MacDougall/ DC Thomson

Perthshire butchers Simon Howie had a “very good” business year after posting a profit of £5.5 million in 2023.

The meat and veg product supplier had a turnover of more than £29m to the year ending December 2023.

Pre-tax profits for the firm rose by more than 24% compared to 2022, rising from £4.4m to £5.5m.

Dividends of £2.6m were paid out during 2023, the company’s annual accounts reveal. This was up from £1.6m on 2022.

The company recorded 118 employees working with them during the last year, up from 114 on 2022.

And a rise in sales of haggis, bacon and black pudding in England is credited for the profit increase, managing director Simon Howie said.

Simon Howie thanks council and government

He added the company had invested heavily in renewable energy production, which includes the approved wind turbine project and solar battery system.

In his strategic report within the accounts, he said: “2023 was a very good year for the business, not withstanding the usual challenges of rising material costs, couple with labour rate increases.

“Our brand equity and strong marketing focus helped us weather these and grow our sales figures.

“A slow-down in the rate of increase relating to energy costs was welcomed.

“The business took the decision to invest in renewable power generation.

Inside the Simon Howie factory, with Simon Howie overseeing the production on Findony Farm<br />Image: Steve MacDougall / DC Thomson

“This began in late 2023 and was a welcome boost.

“A recent application to increase our solar battery system with a 2.3 MW wind turbine was consented by the local authority.

“This is to be commended as an act of support for the Scottish manufacturing sector.

“The business is keen to acknowledge Perth and Kinross Council and the Scottish Government in this regard.

“The changes to our carbon footprint will be significant and we hope to report a reduction of over 500 tonnes per year within the next 12-24 months.”

English haggis sales see Simon Howie profits rise

Most of the company’s income, Simon added, was made through the sale of meat and vegetarian products to some of the country’s largest supermarkets.

“Our dry cured bacon, black pudding and haggis lines continue to be the UK’s best selling SKUs in their categories.

“We are pleased to see that a lot of our growth came from sales south of the Scottish border.”

