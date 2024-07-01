Criminal involved in murder paroled against social worker advice a month before Angus killer case

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Criminal involved in murder paroled against social worker advice a month before Angus killer case

Numerous killers and violent offenders have been released on parole this year, including a murderer from Castle Huntly.

By Sean O'Neil
A violent criminal involved in a murder has been released by the parole board against social worker advice one month before Angus killer Tasmin Glass goes before the panel.

The decision has led to transparency concerns being raised by North East MSP Liam Kerr.

The prisoner, who was sentenced to at least 11 years in custody, went before The Parole Board for Scotland on June 24.

The board’s own report says: “The panel notes that social workers are not currently supportive of release and express the view that the offender requires a significant period of testing in less secure conditions.

“The panel noted that the offender had struggled to cope in the community in the past, having been recalled to custody on four occasions.”

‘Capable of causing serious harm’

But the panel were convinced to release the offender as they had not been involved in violence since their “index offence” – the reason they were sent to prison – and have been unproblematic in custody.

The panel said: “The offender was involved in an incident which resulted in murder.

“They have shown themselves to be capable, in the past, of causing serious harm.

“They have not, however, been involved in any serious incidence of violence since the
index offence.”

Tasmin Glass

Angus killer Tasmin Glass, sentenced to 10 years in jail, will go before the panel almost exactly one month later on July 26.

Glass was convicted of culpable homicide for her “pivotal role” in the murder of Steven Donaldson in Kirriemuir.

Victims often the last to know

Mr Kerr, Scottish Conservative MSP for the North East, believes victims and their families deserve more information about parole decisions.

He told The Courier: “Scotland’s victims of crime are often the last to find out just what happens to the criminals responsible.

“It’s difficult to put yourself in the shoes of people who have just been told their family member’s killer is being released.

“And it must be even worse to find out it’s against the judgment of the professionals involved.”

The politician added: “Too often victims and their families aren’t told where the criminals are going, or why the decision’s been reached.”

“We’ve been demanding the Scottish Government finally start thinking about victims, and how necessary it is for them and their families to be not only protected but fully informed as part of the process.”

His party wants to bring in laws that “would amplify the voices of victims during parole and temporary release hearings” as part of their justice proposals.

“It must be part of the basic duty of keeping us safe,” said Mr Kerr.

Numerous killers paroled this year

The Courier has revealed in recent weeks how a number of killers and violent offenders have been paroled from Scottish prisons since the beginning of the year.

At least two such offenders, including one murderer, were released from Castle Huntly in Tayside.

The Parole Board for Scotland currently needs to publish anonymised decision summaries where offenders on an indeterminate sentence have been released.

As such, if Tasmin Glass were released, the parole board would not be obliged to produce such a report.

In our A Voice for Victims campaign to reform the parole system, The Courier wants to bring more transparency to the secretive proceedings.

We believe this would help restore trust between the board, victims and the general public.

Glass’ parole case has been before the board three times this year already and deferred each time, with the panel citing a lack of information.

First Minister John Swinney recently agreed to look at how the current system retraumatises victims after The Courier’s campaign was highlighted in Holyrood by Mr Kerr.

Read more on The Courier’s A Voice for Victims campaign here.

Conversation