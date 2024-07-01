Criminal involved in murder paroled against social worker advice a month before Angus killer case

A violent criminal involved in a murder has been released by the parole board against social worker advice one month before Angus killer Tasmin Glass goes before the panel.

The decision has led to transparency concerns being raised by North East MSP Liam Kerr.

The prisoner, who was sentenced to at least 11 years in custody, went before The Parole Board for Scotland on June 24.

The board’s own report says: “The panel notes that social workers are not currently supportive of release and express the view that the offender requires a significant period of testing in less secure conditions.

“The panel noted that the offender had struggled to cope in the community in the past, having been recalled to custody on four occasions.”

‘Capable of causing serious harm’

But the panel were convinced to release the offender as they had not been involved in violence since their “index offence” – the reason they were sent to prison – and have been unproblematic in custody.

The panel said: “The offender was involved in an incident which resulted in murder.

“They have shown themselves to be capable, in the past, of causing serious harm.

“They have not, however, been involved in any serious incidence of violence since the

index offence.”

Angus killer Tasmin Glass, sentenced to 10 years in jail, will go before the panel almost exactly one month later on July 26.

Glass was convicted of culpable homicide for her “pivotal role” in the murder of Steven Donaldson in Kirriemuir.

Victims often the last to know

Mr Kerr, Scottish Conservative MSP for the North East, believes victims and their families deserve more information about parole decisions.

He told The Courier: “Scotland’s victims of crime are often the last to find out just what happens to the criminals responsible.

“It’s difficult to put yourself in the shoes of people who have just been told their family member’s killer is being released.

“And it must be even worse to find out it’s against the judgment of the professionals involved.”

The politician added: “Too often victims and their families aren’t told where the criminals are going, or why the decision’s been reached.”

“We’ve been demanding the Scottish Government finally start thinking about victims, and how necessary it is for them and their families to be not only protected but fully informed as part of the process.”

His party wants to bring in laws that “would amplify the voices of victims during parole and temporary release hearings” as part of their justice proposals.

“It must be part of the basic duty of keeping us safe,” said Mr Kerr.

Numerous killers paroled this year

The Courier has revealed in recent weeks how a number of killers and violent offenders have been paroled from Scottish prisons since the beginning of the year.

At least two such offenders, including one murderer, were released from Castle Huntly in Tayside.

The Parole Board for Scotland currently needs to publish anonymised decision summaries where offenders on an indeterminate sentence have been released.

As such, if Tasmin Glass were released, the parole board would not be obliged to produce such a report.

In our A Voice for Victims campaign to reform the parole system, The Courier wants to bring more transparency to the secretive proceedings.

We believe this would help restore trust between the board, victims and the general public.

Glass’ parole case has been before the board three times this year already and deferred each time, with the panel citing a lack of information.

First Minister John Swinney recently agreed to look at how the current system retraumatises victims after The Courier’s campaign was highlighted in Holyrood by Mr Kerr.

Read more on The Courier’s A Voice for Victims campaign here.