Murderer released from Tayside prison one of at least eight killers freed on parole this year

A convicted murderer housed at Castle Huntly near Dundee is one of at least eight killers to have been freed on parole in Scotland this year.

The murderer, based at the Longforgan open prison, went before the board on May 14 after being sentenced to life imprisonment, needing to serve at least 12 years behind bars.

Under Scots Law, The Parole Board for Scotland must publish anonymised decision summaries of prisoners they have agreed to free after an oral hearing.

However, these publications are limited to offenders who are on indeterminate sentences, meaning a decision on cases like Angus killer Tasmin Glass won’t be made public.

The Kirriemuir killer will have her case heard by parole board for a third time on July 26.

In The Courier’s A Voice for Victims campaign, we want to see the Scottish Government introduce greater transparency throughout the parole system.

With so little information made available to the public, we look at what we do know about some of the prisoners freed on parole in Scotland this year so far.

Twenty-five decisions to release have been published by the parole board since January.

‘Savagery of the assault’

January 30 – The parole board decided to free a convicted murderer sentenced to life imprisonment with a minimum term of 10 years.

The offender had already been recalled to custody twice and on the last occasion had incurred further convictions.

February 19 – The murderer had been sentenced to life with at least 16 years to serve.

The trial judge noted the “savagery of the assault on a defenceless old man who appeared to have been innocent of any wrongdoing against the accused”.

The 16 year punishment part of the sentence expired in 2022.

February 19 – On the same date, the parole board also agreed the release of a murderer sentenced to life with a minimum of 12 years inside.

This offender had been released on licence in 2021 but was returned to custody in 2023.

The killer was charged with further offences and subsequently acquitted.

Killer murdered 15-year-old

February 22 – The killer had murdered a 15 year old when they were 16.

They had been sentenced to life with at least 15 years in custody for a crime of “the utmost gravity”.

The panel was concerned by “discrepancies between the offender’s account

and the trial judge’s findings relating to aspects of their offence”.

The murderer was paroled after spending 19 years behind bars.

March 4 – Murderer sentenced to at least 14 years imprisonment.

The offender had also committed “very serious sexual offences against vulnerable, elderly victims”.

Social workers did not recommend release.

March 6 – A killer sentenced to at least 13 years in prison.

The prisoner had committed “extremely serious offences of violence resulting in fatal

and lifelong injuries to their victims”.

They had previously committed a serious act of violence when convicted of assault and robbery.

‘A history of violence’

March 8 – A murderer who was sentenced in 2003 to life imprisonment with a minimum term of 9 years.

The inmate had a history of violence and of carrying weapons.

They had been recalled to custody previously.

May 14 – Murderer who had been housed at HMP Castle Huntly is granted parole.

They had been sentenced to life imprisonment with at least 12 years and 2 months to be spent in custody.

It was noted that the killer’s time inside had “not been without difficulties” but with a positive response in recent years.

Of the 25 prisoners paroled so far in 2024 where the decision has been published by the board, at least nineteen were violent offenders.

Twelve of those had been recalled to prison in the past.

In a minority of published decisions, there is so little detail in the report it is difficult to determine the reason for incarceration.

How the parole board reaches a decision

The parole board reaches their decision after considering a number of reports, including those from prison and community social workers who have worked with the offender.

In the majority of cases, prisoners are paroled under strict licensing conditions which they must adhere to.

A spokesperson for the parole board said: “The board has a legal obligation to consider whether to recommend release on parole licence when a case has been referred to it and will only do so where it is satisfied that the risks posed by the individual can be safely managed in the community.

“When considering a case, the parole board will have a dossier which includes reports from a number of professionals from various disciplines, providing information on the individual including detailed risk assessments.”