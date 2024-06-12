‘Dundee’s cheapest 3-bedroom home’ for sale at just £36.5k

A flat thought to be the cheapest three-bedroom home available for sale in Dundee is on the market for just £36,500.

The property on Lulworth Court in Whitfield is said to offer a “fantastic opportunity” for investors.

The flat already has a long-term tenant and could generate “rewarding rental returns” for its new owner, according to agent Let Property.

The house is the cheapest three-bedroom property in Dundee listed for sale on sites including Rightmove.

The next cheapest home with three bedrooms currently for sale is a £90,000 flat on Strathmartine Road.

The Lulworth Court flat was originally listed for sale for £42,500 but the price has been cut several times.

A number of houses in the area have sold for cheaper than this in recent years but most were one or two-bedroom flats.

Recent sales include a two-bedroom flat on Lulworth Court that was bought for £42,000 in July 2022, while another two-bedroom home sold for £43,500 in May last year.

Let Property says the flat currently rents for £364 per calendar month with the potential to increase this to £500.

The agent says the flat would be a “viable rental property for an investor over the short and long term”.

The listing adds that current tenants have lived in the property for several years, and hope to remain in the flat.

Rightmove data shows the average house sold for more than £173,000 in Dundee over the past year.

Elsewhere in Dundee, Let Property is also marketing a five-bedroom home next door to the city’s infamous ‘murder house’.

