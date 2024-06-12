‘Dundee’s cheapest 3-bedroom home’ for sale at just £36.5k

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Dundee’s cheapest 3-bedroom home’ for sale at just £36.5k

The flat is being marketed as a "fantastic opportunity" for investors.

By Ellidh Aitken
The Lulworth Court property is up for sale for offers over £36,500. Image: Let Property
The Lulworth Court property is up for sale for offers over £36,500. Image: Let Property

A flat thought to be the cheapest three-bedroom home available for sale in Dundee is on the market for just £36,500.

The property on Lulworth Court in Whitfield is said to offer a “fantastic opportunity” for investors.

The flat already has a long-term tenant and could generate “rewarding rental returns” for its new owner, according to agent Let Property.

The house is the cheapest three-bedroom property in Dundee listed for sale on sites including Rightmove.

The Lulworth Court flats. Image: Let Property
The block in Whitfield. Image: Let Property
The entrance to the flats. Image: Let Property

The next cheapest home with three bedrooms currently for sale is a £90,000 flat on Strathmartine Road.

The Lulworth Court flat was originally listed for sale for £42,500 but the price has been cut several times.

A number of houses in the area have sold for cheaper than this in recent years but most were one or two-bedroom flats.

Recent sales include a two-bedroom flat on Lulworth Court that was bought for £42,000 in July 2022, while another two-bedroom home sold for £43,500 in May last year.

The lounge. Image: Let Property
The kitchen. Image: Let Property
There are three bedrooms. Image: Let Property

Let Property says the flat currently rents for £364 per calendar month with the potential to increase this to £500.

The agent says the flat would be a “viable rental property for an investor over the short and long term”.

The listing adds that current tenants have lived in the property for several years, and hope to remain in the flat.

The main bedroom. Image: Let Property
The current tenants hope to stay in the flat. Image: Let Property
One bedroom is used for storage. Image: Let Property
The bathroom. Image: Let Property

Rightmove data shows the average house sold for more than £173,000 in Dundee over the past year.

Elsewhere in Dundee, Let Property is also marketing a five-bedroom home next door to the city’s infamous ‘murder house’.

The Courier has taken a look at the difficulties facing first-time buyers looking to get on the property ladder in Dundee.

