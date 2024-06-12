LEE WILKIE: Will Ferry signing illustrates major Premiership benefit for Dundee United

If there was any doubt about the value of the Premiership to Dundee United, the signing of Will Ferry should put it to bed.

Yes, United managed to thrive in the Championship, in the sense that the crowds were superb across a winning season.

But if they had failed to get promoted, I reckon you could file Ferry, who was also wanted by Blackpool, under “no chance”.

The full-back has spoken of wanting to play international football for the Republic of Ireland, having won age group caps at U/19 and U21 level.

He sees United as a better springboard than Blackpool to the recognition he craves.

In the Premiership, with the level of attention and coverage on offer, that’s exactly what the club could be for him.

He’s an ambitious boy and he needs to be playing at the highest level he can.

Okay, Dundee United are a big club, but if they’re not in the Premiership, all the support in the world means nothing.

Players at Ferry’s stage of career want a platform. From next season, they’ll find it at Tannadice.

That’s a scenario that should work for players and club alike.

It’s certainly one that will have opened up a whole new category of player to United’s head of recruitment Michael Cairney.

Guys like Ferry, who are a good age, have 100+ games under their belt and have ambitions to rise in the game, won’t find it difficult to see the positives of a move to Tannadice.

And if Cairney and his team have picked well, United get the benefit of these players on the pitch, then potentially in the transfer market.

All working as it should, the cycle refreshes and pays for itself.

Ferry was the first signing of the summer and he ticks all the boxes for United.

That they’ve managed to snap him up so early suggests to me the club had well and truly done their homework in advance.

That bodes well for the summer – and hopefully years – ahead.