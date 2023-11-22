Simon Howie wind turbine plan sparks 9,000-word takedown from Dunning Community Council

Neighbours have delivered a damning verdict on Simon Howie’s plans for a wind turbine at his Dunning HQ.

Dunning Community Council says the proposal poses a threat to “the quality of life and economic health of the village, in the present, and the future”.

The claim is contained in a 9,000-word objection to the butcher’s application to site a single 104-metre turbine at his Findony Farm headquarters.

It follows a meeting in Dunning, held to gather residents’ views. .

The application to Perth and Kinross Council has attracted 79 objections and nine comments in favour.

Simon Howie says the wind turbine is required so the business can generate all the energy it needs to operate and grow.

The award-winning firm employs about 100 people at Dunning,

Simon Howie wind turbine prompts height concerns

Dunning Community Council says most locals support Simon Howie’s desire to lower its carbon footprint.

But they say the turbine would dwarf surrounding landmarks, such as St Serf’s Church steeple and the Dun Knock hillfort.

The proposed structure would measure 104-metres from ground to tip.

The group suggests two or three smaller turbines could fit the bill, rather than the design being proposed.

It also says Simon Howie has failed to demonstrate any community benefits from the wind turbine, such as cheaper heat and energy.

And it notes that Perth and Kinross Council previously refused another application for a 28.57 metre turbine nearby. This was rejected on the grounds that it would have a detrimental effect on residential properties for amenity and noise.

“Given that the proposed development is over 3.5 times the height of the previous one, which was refused, we would therefore expect planning permission to be refused for this turbine,” it says.

When does a farm become an industrial site?

Dunning Community Council is urging planning officers to visit the village to see the impact of Findony Farm’s recent expansion on its surroundings.

The objection states: “During the past 20 years a considerable number of buildings have been erected at Findony Farm, some of which are used directly for Simon Howie Butchers Ltd, while the use for others is less apparent.

“In the last two years even more buildings have been erected to the east of this farm and along a considerable stretch of the Dunning Burn.”

It goes on: “The cumulative effect has turned a rural setting into something akin to an industrial site.”

And the objection concludes: “By impacting the unique, high-quality environment of the Conservation Area of Dunning, the proposed development will negatively impact the quality of life and economic health of the village, in the present, and the future.”

‘A change we all need to get our heads around’

Simon Howie addresses a number of concerns in a recent post on the business’s Scottish Butcher website.

It says: “We respect everyone’s opinions on this however it isn’t a reason to discredit the green credentials of the application.

“If there was another way to make power that provides the shortfall of solar in Scotland then we would do it.

“However, the solution is a turbine and while it would be visible on the skyline of Dunning that is a change we all need to get our heads around.”