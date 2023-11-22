Simon Howie wind turbine plan sparks 9,000-word takedown from Dunning Community Council

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Simon Howie wind turbine plan sparks 9,000-word takedown from Dunning Community Council

The group says Simon Howie's wind turbine application is a step too far for his Dunning production plant.

By Morag Lindsay
Simon Howie, arms folded in a field with cattle and hills behind him.
Perthshire businessman Simon Howie is seeking approval for a wind turbine at his Dunning base. Image: Simon Howie.

Neighbours have delivered a damning verdict on Simon Howie’s plans for a wind turbine at his Dunning HQ.

Dunning Community Council says the proposal poses a threat to “the quality of life and economic health of the village, in the present, and the future”.

The claim is contained in a 9,000-word objection to the butcher’s application to site a single 104-metre turbine at his Findony Farm headquarters.

It follows a meeting in Dunning, held to gather residents’ views. .

The application to Perth and Kinross Council has attracted 79 objections and nine comments in favour.

Map showing proposed location of Simon Howie windfarm next to Dunning

Simon Howie says the wind turbine is required so the business can generate all the energy it needs to operate and grow.

The award-winning firm employs about 100 people at Dunning,

Simon Howie wind turbine prompts height concerns

Dunning Community Council says most locals support Simon Howie’s desire to lower its carbon footprint.

But they say the turbine would dwarf surrounding landmarks, such as St Serf’s Church steeple and the Dun Knock hillfort.

The proposed structure would measure 104-metres from ground to tip.

The group suggests two or three smaller turbines could fit the bill, rather than the design being proposed.

Map showing height of Simon Howie windfarm in relation to smaller landmarks such as the Statue of Liberty and Nelson's column

It also says Simon Howie has failed to demonstrate any community benefits from the wind turbine, such as cheaper heat and energy.

And it notes that Perth and Kinross Council previously refused another application for a 28.57 metre turbine nearby. This was rejected on the grounds that it would have a detrimental effect on residential properties for amenity and noise.

“Given that the proposed development is over 3.5 times the height of the previous one, which was refused, we would therefore expect planning permission to be refused for this turbine,” it says.

When does a farm become an industrial site?

Dunning Community Council is urging planning officers to visit the village to see the impact of Findony Farm’s recent expansion on its surroundings.

Findony Farm, Dunning, showing large number of large sheds.
The wind turbine is proposed for Simon Howie’s Findony Farm HQ at Dunning.

The objection states: “During the past 20 years a considerable number of buildings have been erected at Findony Farm, some of which are used directly for Simon Howie Butchers Ltd, while the use for others is less apparent.

“In the last two years even more buildings have been erected to the east of this farm and along a considerable stretch of the Dunning Burn.”

It goes on: “The cumulative effect has turned a rural setting into something akin to an industrial site.”

And the objection concludes: “By impacting the unique, high-quality environment of the Conservation Area of Dunning, the proposed development will negatively impact the quality of life and economic health of the village, in the present, and the future.”

‘A change we all need to get our heads around’

Simon Howie addresses a number of concerns in a recent post on the business’s Scottish Butcher website.

Workers pushing trolley containing trays of haggis in Simon Howie factory, Dunning.
Haggis preparation at Simon Howie’s Dunning plant. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

It says: “We respect everyone’s opinions on this however it isn’t a reason to discredit the green credentials of the application.

“If there was another way to make power that provides the shortfall of solar in Scotland then we would do it.

“However, the solution is a turbine and while it would be visible on the skyline of Dunning that is a change we all need to get our heads around.”

Conversation