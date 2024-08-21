Two Upper Largo apartments transformed from derelict to dream homes

A pair of flats in Upper Largo have been rescued from ruin and beautifully modernised.

21 and 23 Main Street are a pair of main door apartments in a handsome stone building.

The two flats had been unoccupied for several years and no maintenance had been carried out on the building for decades.

Over the past few months the flats have been stripped back, restored and renovated.

They have been re-roofed, with rigid insulation added under the flat section of roof to improve energy efficiency.

New double glazing has been fitted and there is a new gas boiler and new radiators in each flat.

The back doors have been replaced with well-insulated modern units and the original timber front doors have been sanded, repainted and given new ironmongery.

Dimmable ceiling and wall lights have been added to let you adjust each room’s atmosphere.

Both living rooms have also had wood burning stoves installed. There are new kitchens and bathrooms and Karndean flooring throughout.

Both flats have their own main-door entrances and small private gardens to the rear.

Beautiful interiors

The lower flat has its living room to the front with a large picture window looking out over the main street.

It has two double bedrooms to the rear, a modern kitchen with integrated appliances, and a spacious bathroom with bathtub and walk-in shower with rainfall head.

The upper flat has two double bedrooms to the front. Both are south facing and enjoy plenty of sunshine.

The living room is to the rear and has fantastic views over Largo Law.

Both apartments have small private rear gardens that offer plenty of shelter and privacy thanks to a high stone wall and fencing.

Upper Largo is the gateway to the East Neuk, with Pittenweem, Anstruther, Elie and Crail all on the doorstep.

St Andrews is just a 15 minute drive away and the apartments are in perfect commuting distance of its famous university.

Leven’s new train station is nearby and offers easy access to Edinburgh.

The seafront at Lower Largo is just a 10-minute walk away, down a public footpath that leads to the beach.

Number 21 Upper Largo is on sale with Rettie for offers over £140,000 and number 23 is on sale for offers over £145,000.