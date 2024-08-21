Two Upper Largo apartments transformed from derelict to dream homes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Two Upper Largo apartments transformed from derelict to dream homes

The flats occupy a handsome stone building in the popular Fife village on the edge of the East Neuk. They've been fitted with wood burning stoves, new kitchens and bathrooms, and high quality Karndean flooring.

By Jack McKeown
The two flats have been rescued from ruin. Image: Rettie.
The two flats have been rescued from ruin. Image: Rettie.

A pair of flats in Upper Largo have been rescued from ruin and beautifully modernised.

21 and 23 Main Street are a pair of main door apartments in a handsome stone building.

The two flats had been unoccupied for several years and no maintenance had been carried out on the building for decades.

The apartments are an easy walk to the beach. Image: Rettie.
The renovation works included a new roof. Image: Rettie.

Over the past few months the flats have been stripped back, restored and renovated.

They have been re-roofed, with rigid insulation added under the flat section of roof to improve energy efficiency.

New double glazing has been fitted and there is a new gas boiler and new radiators in each flat.

Dimmable lights let you adjust the atmosphere. Image: Rettie.
There are wood burning stoves in both living rooms. Image: Rettie.

The back doors have been replaced with well-insulated modern units and the original timber front doors have been sanded, repainted and given new ironmongery.

Dimmable ceiling and wall lights have been added to let you adjust each room’s atmosphere.

New kitchens have been installed. Image: Rettie.
The living room in the lower flat. Image: Rettie.
The bathrooms have walk-in showers with rainfall heads. Image: Rettie.

Both living rooms have also had wood burning stoves installed. There are new kitchens and bathrooms and Karndean flooring throughout.

Both flats have their own main-door entrances and small private gardens to the rear.

Beautiful interiors

The lower flat has its living room to the front with a large picture window looking out over the main street.

It has two double bedrooms to the rear, a modern kitchen with integrated appliances, and a spacious bathroom with bathtub and walk-in shower with rainfall head.

The living room in the upper flat. Image: Rettie.
The upper flat enjoys views over Largo Law. Image: Rettie.

The upper flat has two double bedrooms to the front. Both are south facing and enjoy plenty of sunshine.

The living room is to the rear and has fantastic views over Largo Law.

Both apartments have small private rear gardens that offer plenty of shelter and privacy thanks to a high stone wall and fencing.

The bedrooms get plenty of light. Image: Rettie.
Each apartment has its own garden. Image: Rettie.

Upper Largo is the gateway to the East Neuk, with Pittenweem, Anstruther, Elie and Crail all on the doorstep.

St Andrews is just a 15 minute drive away and the apartments are in perfect commuting distance of its famous university.

Leven’s new train station is nearby and offers easy access to Edinburgh.

The seafront at Lower Largo is just a 10-minute walk away, down a public footpath that leads to the beach.

 

Number 21 Upper Largo is on sale with Rettie for offers over £140,000 and number 23 is on sale for offers over £145,000. 

 

