‘I travelled 10,000 miles to be on board the first train to Leven’

Ex-pat Alistair Hunter was on board a packed train bringing paying passengers into Leven for the first time in 55 years.

By Claire Warrender

A Fife man is laying claim to the furthest-travelled customer on the first passenger train to Leven in over half a century.

Alistair Hunter travelled more than 10,000 miles from Brisbane, Australia, to make the historic journey into Scotland’s newest railway station.

Alistair Hunter arrives in Leven by train
Alistair at Leven station after leaving the packed first train. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

The 45-year-old Levenmouth ex-pat helped campaign for the Levenmouth rail link during his 10 years as an SNP councillor.

And he was determined to see the end result as the line finally opened to paying passengers.

Alistair was among hundreds of people to receive a warm welcome when he stepped off the train from Edinburgh Waverley at 10.24 am on Sunday.

And he declared his epic journey “totally worth it”.

Lots of excitement on board first train to Leven

Alistair lived in Levenmouth all his life before emigrating with his family two years ago.

He grew up in Buckhaven and then lived in Leven for many years.

However, as he arrived at the station, he said: “I’ve seen bits of Levenmouth today that I’ve never seen before.

The first train pulls into Leven station, where locals were gathered to watch. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

“It was fantastic coming along by the river and looking out the window.

“The journey was excellent, the train was great and there were lots of young people, a lot of excitement.”

He added: “Being connected to the real world by rail in this way will bring so many opportunities.”

One of the main benefits for Alistair is being able to visit his mum Jean, in Buckhaven, without having to hire a car.

Day of fun and entertainment to mark Levenmouth rail link opening

Representatives from Leven Tourist Association welcomed passengers arriving in the town on Sunday with a free visitor map and guide.

And trains were packed with people excited to be part of history.

Passengers leave the busy first train. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Parents Kelly and Stephen, with kids Holly, 10, Libby, 6, and David, 2, on the platform to see the train arrive Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Meanwhile, community groups laid on a day of fun and entertainment on the High Street.

And youngsters enjoyed a funfair set up on the Promenade.

Leven railway station busy with passengers. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

The new Levenmouth rail link provides a direct service to and from Edinburgh.

Six miles of new track connect to the main east cost rail line at Thornton junction.

And two new stations are provided at Leven and Cameron Bridge.

First Minister John Swinney conducted the opening ceremony on Wednesday.

And a community train for specially-invited guests ran on Saturday.

But the first public service train pulled out of Leven at 8.30am on Sunday to the sound of bagpipes.

Conversation