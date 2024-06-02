Best pictures as youngsters have fun in the sun at Leven fairground

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Best pictures as youngsters have fun in the sun at Leven fairground

The fair was part of a day of community celebrations to mark the opening day of the Levenmouth rail link

The runaway train at Leven funfair to mark the opening of Levenmouth rail link
Dad Adrian and son Oliver enjoy the runaway train at Leven funfair. Image: Steve Brown/DCThomson
By Claire Warrender

The sun came out and the Levenmouth community celebrated the opening of their new rail link on Sunday.

The High Street was packed as passengers left busy trains pulling into Leven railway station and made their way to the town centre.

And locals came out in force to enjoy the day.

Among the entertainment were local singers and dancers, a brass band and Lundin Links Community Choir.

And stalls representing various local groups lined the street.

Meanwhile, one of the most popular attractions was a three-day funfair on tLeven Promenade which included, appropriately, a runaway train.

Our photographer Steven Brown visited the fair on Saturday to capture some of the fun.

Four-year-old Elidh Hope from Leven waves from the roundabout at the Leven funfair
Four-year-old Elidh Hope from Leven waves from the Leven funfair roundabout. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Oliver, 3, from Glenrothes on the chairoplanes at the Leven funfair
Oliver, 3, from Glenrothes on the chairoplanes. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Lennin Tasker, 5, from Crail, flies a helicopter at the Leven funfair
Lennin Tasker, 5, from Crail, flies a helicopter at Leven funfair. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Juse Christie, 8, with 14-year-old Sophie Kerr , from Leven, on the Runaway Train. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Juse and Sophie coming down the other side! Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Dad Nurullah Sapaiy and mum Terri, play ping pong fishing with children Amirs, 4, and Mila, 2. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Elidh Hope, 4, from Leven behind the wheel on the roundabout. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Amirs, 4, tries to win a prize at the Leven funfair. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

More from Fife

Leven bus station
Two girls, 13, charged after ‘disturbance’ at Leven bus station
Alistair Hunter arrives in Leven by the first train
'I travelled 10,000 miles to be on board the first train to Leven'
Christopher McIntosh
Creepy Dundee bus driver drove Fife route sharing seat with 15-year-old girl
Collydean Way, Glenrothes
Bus driver reported after motorcyclist struck in Glenrothes
Dad Adrian and son Oliver enjoy the runaway train at Leven funfair. Image: Steve Brown/DCThomson
Man, 32, taken to hospital and arrested after car crashed into parked vehicle at…
Dad Adrian and son Oliver enjoy the runaway train at Leven funfair. Image: Steve Brown/DCThomson
Dunfermline pub 'closed until further notice' after fire broke out during charity event
Dunfermline Abbey
Woman admits Dunfermline Abbey graffiti vandalism
Frederick Dobbie is buried with his colleagues in Eglinton, Northern Ireland
Search for family of Dunfermline war hero killed in Northern Ireland plane crash
Shearer Square, Dunfermline.
Fire crews tackle blaze at house in Dunfermline
Victoria Hospital, Kirkcaldy
Man, 72, treated after being hit by car outside Victoria Hospital

Conversation