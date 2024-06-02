Best pictures as youngsters have fun in the sun at Leven fairground

The sun came out and the Levenmouth community celebrated the opening of their new rail link on Sunday.

The High Street was packed as passengers left busy trains pulling into Leven railway station and made their way to the town centre.

And locals came out in force to enjoy the day.

Among the entertainment were local singers and dancers, a brass band and Lundin Links Community Choir.

And stalls representing various local groups lined the street.

Meanwhile, one of the most popular attractions was a three-day funfair on tLeven Promenade which included, appropriately, a runaway train.

Our photographer Steven Brown visited the fair on Saturday to capture some of the fun.