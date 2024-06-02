Fife Best pictures as youngsters have fun in the sun at Leven fairground The fair was part of a day of community celebrations to mark the opening day of the Levenmouth rail link Dad Adrian and son Oliver enjoy the runaway train at Leven funfair. Image: Steve Brown/DCThomson By Claire Warrender June 2 2024, 2:01pm June 2 2024, 2:01pm Share Best pictures as youngsters have fun in the sun at Leven fairground Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/fife/4998315/best-pictures-as-youngsters-have-fun-in-the-sun-at-leven-fairground/ Copy Link 0 comment The sun came out and the Levenmouth community celebrated the opening of their new rail link on Sunday. The High Street was packed as passengers left busy trains pulling into Leven railway station and made their way to the town centre. And locals came out in force to enjoy the day. Among the entertainment were local singers and dancers, a brass band and Lundin Links Community Choir. And stalls representing various local groups lined the street. Meanwhile, one of the most popular attractions was a three-day funfair on tLeven Promenade which included, appropriately, a runaway train. Our photographer Steven Brown visited the fair on Saturday to capture some of the fun. Four-year-old Elidh Hope from Leven waves from the Leven funfair roundabout. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Oliver, 3, from Glenrothes on the chairoplanes. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Lennin Tasker, 5, from Crail, flies a helicopter at Leven funfair. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Juse Christie, 8, with 14-year-old Sophie Kerr , from Leven, on the Runaway Train. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Juse and Sophie coming down the other side! Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Dad Nurullah Sapaiy and mum Terri, play ping pong fishing with children Amirs, 4, and Mila, 2. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Elidh Hope, 4, from Leven behind the wheel on the roundabout. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Amirs, 4, tries to win a prize at the Leven funfair. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
