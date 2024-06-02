Two girls, 13, charged after ‘disturbance’ at Leven bus station

Two girls, aged 13, have been charged after a “disturbance” in Leven bus station.

Police were called to the Branch Street area of the town on Saturday night after receiving reports of an incident.

The nature of the disturbance is unknown and there were no injuries.

However, Stagecoach East Scotland were forced to delay services leaving the bus station due to anti-social behaviour.

A police spokesperson said: “At around 9.15pm on Saturday, we were called to a report of a disturbance near to Branch Street.

“Officers attended and there were no reported injuries.

“Two girls, aged 13, have been charged in connection with the incident.

“A report will be sent to the relevant authorities.”