Levenmouth rail link: Opening ceremony details, routes, train times and ticket prices revealed

It’s a historic week for Levenmouth.

Passenger trains will arrive in the area for the first time in more than half a century this weekend.

And the new £116 million railway will provide direct services to and from Edinburgh via two new stations and six miles of track.

The Scottish Government-funded project has been a long time coming.

And there is a great deal of excitement in and around Levenmouth which, until now, was said to be the largest urban area in Scotland without a rail service.

A full programme of community events will also run throughout opening day.

We have all the information you need ahead of the Levenmouth rail link opening.

When does Levenmouth rail link open?

The first public passenger trains run on Sunday June 2.

However, there will be events before that.

An official opening ceremony takes place on Wednesday, May 29.

This is for invited guests only and will see First Minister John Swinney join community representatives and people who worked on the project.

Then, on Saturday June 1, a special train is being laid on for invited community members with an allocated “golden ticket”.

Where are the new railway stations?

There are two new railway stations.

One is in Leven town centre, behind the swimming pool.

And the other is at Cameron Bridge, between Methilhill and the distillery..

What is the route?

All Levenmouth rail link trains are heading to Edinburgh Waverley, via Cameron Bridge.

They join the southbound east coast line at Thornton Junction.

They then travel via Kirkcaldy, Kinghorn, Burntisland and all other stations en route to the capital.

Anyone wishing to travel north should change trains at Kirkcaldy.

What time is the first train out of Leven?

The first public passenger train leaves Leven on Sunday June 2, at 8.30am.

It travels to Cameron Bridge, departing there at 8.34am.

Meanwhile, the first train into Leven arrives at 10.24am.

How frequent are the trains and how long does it take to get to Edinburgh?

Trains are approximately once an hour, including at weekends.

On weekdays, they start in Leven at 05.39, with the last train leaving the town at 23.18.

The last train from Edinburgh Waverley to Leven is 23.05.

And the full journey takes just over an hour.

Next year, a new timetable will see an additional route via Dunfermline, meaning two trains per hour between Levenmouth and the capital.

Full timetable information can be found here.

How much does it cost?

A standard single ticket to Edinburgh, without a railcard, costs £11.90.

And a return ticket comes in at £13.60.

These prices apply all day

Where can I buy tickets for Levenmouth rail link?

You can buy tickets at both new stations.

The stations are unmanned but there are ticket machines.

Tickets can also be bought online and collected at the station, or on the train.

What other facilities do the stations have?

Like many other smaller stations, Leven and Cameron Bridge are essentially just two platforms with shelters.

There are no toilets or shops.

Both are fully accessible with step-free access, and at Cameron Bridge there is a lift to access the bridge between platforms.

There are also 24-hour help points with access to staff at each station, and 24/7 CCTV coverage.

What about car parking at the stations?

Active travel routes for pedestrians and cyclists are being created to Leven and Cameron Bridge railway stations.

However, that’s not for everyone and car parking is provided.

At Leven, the car park next to the swimming pool has 133 spaces, including blue badge parking and EV charging.

Cycle spaces are also available, with storage for 22 bikes.

Meanwhile, Cameron Bridge has 125 spaces, including blue badge and EV spaces.

It also has motorcycle parking and a drop off/pick-up area.

Cycle spaces for 26 bikes are also available.

Will there be buses to and from the stations?

Yes. Improved bus services are being introduced to complement the railway’s return.

Most are due to start on Monday June 3 and are timed to coincide with train times.

More details can be found here.