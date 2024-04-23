Improved Levenmouth bus services announced to complement rail link launch

Improved Levenmouth bus services are being introduced to complement the return of rail services in June.

Councillors have agreed to allocate £1.75 million to ensure bus times suit people catching a train to or from Levenmouth.

The services will run for three years to start with before customer numbers and costs are reviewed to ensure they are viable.

However, there is a chance they may not be in place in time for the railway’s launch on June 2.

Fife Council’s passenger transport manager Tony McRae said: “I’m hopeful the services will start then but we can’t guarantee that yet because contracts haven’t been awarded.

“The reason for the delay is a delay to the train timetable being published.”

Details of the new Levenmouth bus services

The money for the new bus services is being allocated via the £10 million Levenmouth Reconnected Programme, set up to maximise the benefits of the rail link.

The proposed services include:

Extending the 43 and 44 evening and Sunday services between Levenmouth and Glenrothes. These will run hourly from 8am until after midnight.

The 48 Mountfleurie to Leven service will become an hourly circular route.

New early morning Monday to Saturday journeys

A new hourly daytime service from Kennoway to Cameron Bridge, extending to Leven bus station, starting at 5am.

The number 7 service between Leven and Dunfermline will add new early morning and late evening buses.

New journeys on the 95 between Anstruther, St Monans, Elie, Upper Largo, Lower Largo and Lundin Links to Leven bus station. They will run from 5am to 11.30pm.

It is hoped commercial operators will be able to run them without a Fife Council subsidy after the initial three years.

‘A higher level of service for everyone’

Levenmouth area committee convener, Councillor Colin Davidson, said improved public transport is good news.

“We all want to see connectivity improved across Levenmouth and encourage and encourage more people to use sustainable public transport,” he said.

“The revisions proposed will give everyone in Levenmouth a higher level of service.

“It will not only provide more direct links to the railway stations but will also better connect our coastal communities.”

Further details on the new timetables, including the start dates, will be confirmed as soon as possible.