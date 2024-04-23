Improved Levenmouth bus services announced to complement rail link launch

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Improved Levenmouth bus services announced to complement rail link launch

Councillors say the new timetables will mean a better service for everyone in the area.

By Claire Warrender
The new Leven railway station.
The new Leven railway station. Image: Supplied by Fife Council.

Improved Levenmouth bus services are being introduced to complement the return of rail services in June.

Councillors have agreed to allocate £1.75 million to ensure bus times suit people catching a train to or from Levenmouth.

Leven bus station is opposite the new railway station. New Levemouth bus services will launch soon,
Leven bus station is opposite the new railway station. Image: Supplied by Fife Council.

The services will run for three years to start with before customer numbers and costs are reviewed to ensure they are viable.

However, there is a chance they may not be in place in time for the railway’s launch on June 2.

Fife Council’s passenger transport manager Tony McRae said: “I’m hopeful the services will start then but we can’t guarantee that yet because contracts haven’t been awarded.

“The reason for the delay is a delay to the train timetable being published.”

Details of the new Levenmouth bus services

The money for the new bus services is being allocated via the £10 million Levenmouth Reconnected Programme, set up to maximise the benefits of the rail link.

The proposed services include:

  • Extending the 43 and 44 evening and Sunday services between Levenmouth and Glenrothes. These will run hourly from 8am until after midnight.
  • The 48 Mountfleurie to Leven service will become an hourly circular route.
  • New early morning Monday to Saturday journeys
  • A new hourly daytime service from Kennoway to Cameron Bridge, extending to Leven bus station, starting at 5am.
  • The number 7 service between Leven and Dunfermline will add new early morning and late evening buses.
  • New journeys on the 95 between Anstruther, St Monans, Elie, Upper Largo, Lower Largo and Lundin Links to Leven bus station. They will run from 5am to 11.30pm.

It is hoped commercial operators will be able to run them without a Fife Council subsidy after the initial three years.

‘A higher level of service for everyone’

Levenmouth area committee convener, Councillor Colin Davidson, said improved public transport is good news.

“We all want to see connectivity improved across Levenmouth and encourage and encourage more people to use sustainable public transport,” he said.

“The revisions proposed will give everyone in Levenmouth a higher level of service.

“It will not only provide more direct links to the railway stations but will also better connect our coastal communities.”

Further details on the new timetables, including the start dates, will be confirmed as soon as possible.

Conversation