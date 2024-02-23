VIDEO: Watch as countdown clocks are switched on to mark 100 days until Levenmouth rail link opens

Countdown clocks are ticking off the 100 days until the opening of the new Levenmouth rail link.

Passenger rail services will return to Leven from June 2, it has been confirmed.

And transport minister Fiona Hyslop marked the milestone by switching on a clock at Waverley Station in Edinburgh.

Countdown clocks are also in place at stations in Leven and Cameron Bridge.

And Scotrail services will start in less than four months’ time.

The Scottish Government-funded £116m Levenmouth Rail Link project will then see a new six-mile double-tracked line reconnect the Fife communities to the railway after a gap of 55 years.

Leven rail countdown to ‘real opportunities’

Ms Hyslop was joined by school children and rail link campaigners for the occasion.

She said: “It’s great to be here at Waverley Station and to start the 100-day countdown marking the return of passenger rail services to Cameron Bridge and Leven.

“The opening of the line will bring real opportunities to communities, businesses, and visitors, in the Levenmouth and the wider Fife area.”

She said it would reduce the need for car travel and help with decarbonising transport.

“The active travel links to the stations will encourage more walking, wheeling, and cycling which makes for healthier lifestyles,” she added.

Trains already running on the new line

Engineers are continuing to work across the six-mile rail corridor.

It runs from Leven to the existing railway at Thornton Junction, with services running to Edinburgh.

However, trains have already been spotted on the line as drivers begin training.

Once open, Leven will be connected to the mainline network for the first time since 1969.

Menwhile, the two new stations will be fully accessible with car parking, electric vehicle charging points and links to the local bus network.