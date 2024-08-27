Tayside, Fife and Stirling set for spell of summer weather and 22°C temperatures as rain finally clears

Tayside, Fife and Stirling are set for a welcome spell of summer weather with sunshine and rising temperatures lasting several days.

The latest Met Office forecast predicts warmer weather and sunshine from Wednesday onwards continuing into the following week.

It comes after periods of heavy rain in the region.

Some showers are expected on Wednesday, however, it will remain warm with temperatures hitting 21°C in Dundee.

Thursday and Friday will be slightly cooler but there will still be highs of 18°C.

Temperatures to hit 22°C this weekend

Conditions will be at their best over the weekend with highs of 20°C on Saturday and 22°C on Sunday, along with “lengthy” periods of sunshine, according to the Met Office forecast for the region.

Temperatures are also expected to hit the 20s on Monday and Tuesday.

The change in the weather will be welcome for many after rain warnings and flood alerts earlier this month.

The Dundee and Broughty Ferry floodgates were also closed for two days last week due to high tides.

Angus bore the brunt of Storm Lilian which brought 12 hours of heavy rain resulting in some localised flooding.