Beautiful £225k former station house in rural Perthshire is fantastic renovation opportunity

A beautiful but rundown former railway station in rural Perthshire is on the market for £225,000.

Abercairney Station House was built in 1865 and was originally part of the Crieff and Methven Junction Railway.

Later absorbed by the Caledonian Railway, it then became part of the London, Midland and Scottish Railway in 1923.

The single platform station continued to operate until 1951 when it was closed to passenger traffic by British Railways.

Since then the station house has been converted into a residential property. After having lain empty for some time it has now been put on the market by the executor of its late owner’s estate.

It’s set in rolling countryside and has beautiful open views yet Crieff is just 4.5 miles away.

House and garden

The two storey house is traditionally built out of stone with a slate roof. The ground floor has a breakfasting kitchen, a dining room, sitting room, conservatory and utility.

A large storeroom lies off the living room and could potentially be turned into another reception room or a home office.

Upstairs are three bedrooms and a bathroom. All told there is nearly 170 square metres of living space.

Station House sits in around two acres of garden ground. The former railway platform is still in place and makes a delightful space for summer barbecues.

Mature trees provide privacy as well as a habitat for wildlife, and there is enough parking for multiple cars.

Station House is quite rundown and needs a full programme of renovation works. It’s filled with beautiful features, however, including the original clock that passengers would have used to confirm their train’s arrival time.

Whoever buys it will have a superb opportunity to create a wonderful family home in an idyllic rural Perthshire setting.

Station House, Abercairney is on sale with Galbraith for o/o £225,000.