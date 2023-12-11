Beautiful £225k former station house in rural Perthshire is fantastic renovation opportunity

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Beautiful £225k former station house in rural Perthshire is fantastic renovation opportunity

The former station house near Crieff is in a semi-derelict condition but could make a superb family home.

By Jack McKeown
Station House comes with the former railway platform. Image: Galbraith.
Station House comes with the former railway platform. Image: Galbraith.

A beautiful but rundown former railway station in rural Perthshire is on the market for £225,000.

Abercairney Station House was built in 1865 and was originally part of the Crieff and Methven Junction Railway.

Later absorbed by the Caledonian Railway, it then became part of the London, Midland and Scottish Railway in 1923.

Station House is in a secluded location near Crieff. Image: Galbraith.
The interior is in need of renovation. Image: Galbraith.

The single platform station continued to operate until 1951 when it was closed to passenger traffic by British Railways.

Since then the station house has been converted into a residential property. After having lain empty for some time it has now been put on the market by the executor of its late owner’s estate.

It’s set in rolling countryside and has beautiful open views yet Crieff is just 4.5 miles away.

House and garden

The two storey house is traditionally built out of stone with a slate roof. The ground floor has a breakfasting kitchen, a dining room, sitting room, conservatory and utility.

A large storeroom lies off the living room and could potentially be turned into another reception room or a home office.

Station House offers an ideal blank canvas. Image: Galbraith.
Although it’s in a tired state there are lots of fine original features. Image: Galbraith.

Upstairs are three bedrooms and a bathroom. All told there is nearly 170 square metres of living space.

Station House sits in around two acres of garden ground. The former railway platform is still in place and makes a delightful space for summer barbecues.

The garden stretches to two acres and includes the old station platform. Image: Galbraith.
Station House is ready for upgrading and renovation. Image: Galbraith.

Mature trees provide privacy as well as a habitat for wildlife, and there is enough parking for multiple cars.

Station House is quite rundown and needs a full programme of renovation works. It’s filled with beautiful features, however, including the original clock that passengers would have used to confirm their train’s arrival time.

Whoever buys it will have a superb opportunity to create a wonderful family home in an idyllic rural Perthshire setting.

 

Station House, Abercairney is on sale with Galbraith for o/o £225,000.

 

